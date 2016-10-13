Lady G-Men claim wins over Manchester, Bethel-Tate

By Wade Linville –

The regular season came to a close for the Georgetown Lady G-Men on Oct. 13, as they took on the Blanchester Lady Wildcats in a road match on Oct. 13 to cap-off Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference National Division play.

The Lady G-Men entered their final volleyball match of the regular season after claiming victories over Manchester and Bethel-Tate, and then falling to the Clermont Northeastern Lady Rockets.

It took the Lady G-Men only three sets to win the Oct. 5 match against Manchester (25-20, 25-23, 25-15), but they faced stiffer competition while hosting Bethel-Tate on Oct. 10 to come out victorious in a match that lasted five sets (25-20, 20-25, 23-25, 25-22, 15-7).

With only one match remaining, the Lady G-Men held a 10-11 overall record and a 4-5 record in SBAAC National Division play.

The Lady G-Men received the No. 5 seed for the Southwest District Division IV Sectional Tournament at Mariemont and were scheduled to begin sectional play on Oct. 15 with a first-round match against No. 11 seed Cincinnati College Prep (0-11). The winner of that match was to move on and face No. 2 seed Cincinnati Christian (9-7) in round two of the Mariemont sectional on Oct. 19.