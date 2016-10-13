Lady Broncos win at New Richmond, rise to first in SBAAC American Division standings

By Wade Linville –

In what has been a tight battle for this year’s Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference American Division volleyball championship, the Western Brown Lady Broncos have found themselves in a tie for first place in league standings after defeating the New Richmond Lady Lions in a match that lasted three sets at New Richmond High School, Oct. 11.

The Lady Broncos suffered a 3-2 loss while hosting the Lady Lions the first time they faced in league play on Sept. 8, but the Oct. 11 win for the Western Brown varsity volleyball squad put both teams at 8-1 in SBAAC American Division play with only one league match remaining.

The Lady Broncos suffered a 25-15 loss in set one of the Oct. 11 match against the Lady Lions, but returned to claim a narrow 26-24 victory in set two to tie the match at 1-1.

The Lady Broncos dominated set three for a 25-9 win to take a 2-1 lead in the match, but it was New Richmond winning set four 25-20 to knot the match at 2-2.

In the fifth and deciding set, the Lady Broncos were able to pull off a 15-11 win.

The Lady Broncos rose to an overall record of 15-6 with the win at New Richmond, upping their winning streak to six games.

The Lady Broncos were scheduled to face the Amelia Lady Barons on Thursday, Oct. 13 in their final match of the season. The first time the Lady Broncos faced the Lady Barons in league play on Sept. 13, it was Western Brown winning the match in just three sets (25-18, 25-22, 25-13).

The New Richmond Lady Lions were scheduled to take on the Goshen Lady Warriors in their final league match of the season on Oct. 13, and the first time those two teams faced in league play it was New Richmond winning the match 3-0 (26-24, 25-16, 25-23).

The Western Brown Lady Broncos were scheduled to begin Southwest District Division II Sectional Tournament play on Oct. 15 at Blanchester High School. As the No. 6 seed, the Lady Broncos will begin sectional play against the No. 8 seed Blanchester Lady Wildcats.