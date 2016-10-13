Judge approves sale of hospital Trump losing support in Ohio delegation Manhunt ends with arrest of alleged bank robber Joyce A Mignerey George W Kilgore Vernon Creighton Brittany A Perkins Sister Jane Stier Jeff Bess Russell Rockwell Lady Warriors looking to get back to winning ways G-Men rise to 2nd in SBAAC Nat’l Division Western Brown volleyball team jumps to 12-6 with wins over Norwood, CNE Week six football roundup Track champions determined at MRP in an exciting night of racing action Sectional tourney play begins for Western Brown girls tennis Phillips, Sininger advance to district golf tourney Christopher W Baker Sherry A Napier Betty L Kelley Virginia E Deininger Shirley J Carr 2016 Brown County Fair comes to an end Coroner appeals ruling on Goldson investigation Ripley Federal merges with Southern Hills RUCK March set to raise veteran suicide awareness Louise I McCann Louise I McCann Jackie Garrison Kathy S Jordan Rockets rally for first league win Lady Broncos rise to 10-6 with win at Wilmington Broncos begin quest for SBAAC American Div. title Lady G-Men looking to bounce back from recent losses SHAC golf season in the books Lady Rockets top Whiteoak Fair Royalty chosen for 2016 Troop Box Ministry still going strong after 15 years Three sentenced in Common Pleas Alex K Miller Denvil Burchell Maneva H Teague Vincent A Cluxton Stanley J Brannock Robert L Dyer Mary L Phillips Broncos gallop to 9-0-1 with win over G-Men Tight battle continues for SBAAC American Division volleyball title Jays rally for win over Rockets Week 4 football roundup Sininger is SBAAC Nat’l Division Golfer of Year Lady Rockets top CCD, fall to CNE Janet R Reveal Paul D Hines Gas skimmers stealing identities Democrats meet in G’town Humane Society horses now up for adoption New ‘B-Fit Program’ at this year’s fair Drug Task Force marijuana eradication Cheryl L Sams Aaron S Cartwright Tommie E Stout Rockets soar past the Warriors, 5-0 G-Men place runner-up in Vern Hawkins XC Invite Lady Warriors cruise to victory over Fayetteville Broncos remain unbeaten at 6-0-1 Lady G-Men win at Ripley Week 3 football roundup Broncos lead after round two of SBAAC American Division play Ohana Music Festival a huge success Man charged with 292 counts of child porn possession G’Town Council resolves zoning issues, to hold public meeting on medical marijuana Chase pleads guilty to obscenity charges Georgetown Nativity Scene to be on display, much longer this year Georgetown Police Chief Rob Freeland, updates council on village happenings Jay R Crawford Kenneth James Verne Wisby, Sr Kenneth J Barber Olivette F Corbett David E Kelsey, Sr Betty A Stegbauer Virginia McConnaughey Chantal C Cook Chase pleads guilty to obscenity charges Brown County jobless rate at 16 year low UC to eliminate smoking on campus Marjorie M Hardy James A Housh SWRMC Home Health business is sold Man charged after a fight results in death Six sentenced in Common Pleas Bevens running for Ohio State Board of Education Donna Frost to perform in Georgetown Sept. 8 2016 HIKE 4 HOPE 3-Mile Walk Run set for Sept. 11 James Adams, Sr Ashley D Ring, Sr Gladys Warner 2016 Prep Football Preview Anna M Huber
Judge approves sale of hospital

Written by News Democrat

By Wayne Gates –

The former Southwest Regional Medical Center will be operating as a hospital again in six to nine months.
Common Pleas Judge Scott Gusweiler approved the sale of the property to Oglethorpe, Inc. for $1.2 million on October 4.
The company plans to operate the hospital as a behavioral health facility with 60-100 beds.
Oglethorpe Ohio Operations Director Patrick Tracy said that up to 250 people could be employed at the hospital with a payroll approaching $12 million once it reaches full capacity.
The deal is set to be final in about 30 days, with all outstanding real estate taxes for the property to be paid from the sale proceeds at closing.
The order also releases 62 liens against the property totaling $6,518.647.07.
“I’m very pleased.  We have been waiting for the sale of the former hospital property for a long time,” said Georgetown Mayor Dale Cahall.
“I look forward to working with Oglethorpe and the new jobs the facility will bring.”
Georgetown has a 1% payroll tax on employees that live within the village limits.  Since it’s impossible to determine how many employees the tax will apply to, the benefit to village finances from the additional jobs cannot be estimated at this time.
Cahall said that any additional revenue from the payroll tax will go toward needed services like the police department, fire/EMS or road repair.
Tracy said he and Oglethorpe are ready to get to work.
“We are very happy that the judge decided to approve the sale and we are looking forward to treating patients and bringing jobs to the community. We’ve already has an architect in there to plan out the improvements needed to get the building up to codes.”
Tracy said that the  Joint Commission, which accredits hospitals in the United States, plus the Ohio Department of Mental Health and the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services all must sign off on the project.
The village of Georgetown held a public hearing on the sale on Sept. 21 as a zoning change necessary to the sale was being considered.
During the hearing, Tracy said that Oglethorpe would be spending approximately $1 million to renovate the hospital in addition to paying $1.2 million for the property.
He also said that the hospital is a voluntary stay facility and would not discharge patients without a plan for followup care and a destination.
Tracy added that the hospital staff will be trained to handle any patient needs and that security will not be an issue.
The Georgetown Village Council voted 3-2 to approve the zoning change.
Tracy said that the company plans to make a $5000 donation to the Brown County Drug and Major Crimes Task Force once the deal is closed.
He also said that the company is open to talking about leasing the emergency room space to another operator.
“If there are other entities that want to lease that, we really want to do that.  That would provide a service to the community and improve the service for our patients here,” Tracy said.
He also expressed gratitude to everyone in the area that has helped with the sale process.
“We would like to thank the Georgetown Village Council, the mayor and the people of Georgetown for making us feel welcome.  We are looking forward to a productive community partnership,” said Tracy.
Oglethorpe operates three other hospitals in Ohio, and seven other facilities in Texas, Louisiana and Florida.

