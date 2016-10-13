Jays clinch 2nd in SHAC Division I Week 7 football roundup Battle between Eastern, Ripley ends in tie Broncos are SBAAC American Divison champs Lady Rockets enter final game of regular season on 3-game win streak Lady G-Men claim wins over Manchester, Bethel-Tate Lady Broncos win at New Richmond, rise to first in SBAAC American Division standings Judge approves sale of hospital Trump losing support in Ohio delegation Manhunt ends with arrest of alleged bank robber Joyce A Mignerey George W Kilgore Vernon Creighton Brittany A Perkins Sister Jane Stier Jeff Bess Russell Rockwell Lady Warriors looking to get back to winning ways G-Men rise to 2nd in SBAAC Nat’l Division Western Brown volleyball team jumps to 12-6 with wins over Norwood, CNE Week six football roundup Track champions determined at MRP in an exciting night of racing action Sectional tourney play begins for Western Brown girls tennis Phillips, Sininger advance to district golf tourney Christopher W Baker Sherry A Napier Betty L Kelley Virginia E Deininger Shirley J Carr 2016 Brown County Fair comes to an end Coroner appeals ruling on Goldson investigation Ripley Federal merges with Southern Hills RUCK March set to raise veteran suicide awareness Louise I McCann Louise I McCann Jackie Garrison Kathy S Jordan Rockets rally for first league win Lady Broncos rise to 10-6 with win at Wilmington Broncos begin quest for SBAAC American Div. title Lady G-Men looking to bounce back from recent losses SHAC golf season in the books Lady Rockets top Whiteoak Fair Royalty chosen for 2016 Troop Box Ministry still going strong after 15 years Three sentenced in Common Pleas Alex K Miller Denvil Burchell Maneva H Teague Vincent A Cluxton Stanley J Brannock Robert L Dyer Mary L Phillips Broncos gallop to 9-0-1 with win over G-Men Tight battle continues for SBAAC American Division volleyball title Jays rally for win over Rockets Week 4 football roundup Sininger is SBAAC Nat’l Division Golfer of Year Lady Rockets top CCD, fall to CNE Janet R Reveal Paul D Hines Gas skimmers stealing identities Democrats meet in G’town Humane Society horses now up for adoption New ‘B-Fit Program’ at this year’s fair Drug Task Force marijuana eradication Cheryl L Sams Aaron S Cartwright Tommie E Stout Rockets soar past the Warriors, 5-0 G-Men place runner-up in Vern Hawkins XC Invite Lady Warriors cruise to victory over Fayetteville Broncos remain unbeaten at 6-0-1 Lady G-Men win at Ripley Week 3 football roundup Broncos lead after round two of SBAAC American Division play Ohana Music Festival a huge success Man charged with 292 counts of child porn possession G’Town Council resolves zoning issues, to hold public meeting on medical marijuana Chase pleads guilty to obscenity charges Georgetown Nativity Scene to be on display, much longer this year Georgetown Police Chief Rob Freeland, updates council on village happenings Jay R Crawford Kenneth James Verne Wisby, Sr Kenneth J Barber Olivette F Corbett David E Kelsey, Sr Betty A Stegbauer Virginia McConnaughey Chantal C Cook Chase pleads guilty to obscenity charges Brown County jobless rate at 16 year low UC to eliminate smoking on campus Marjorie M Hardy James A Housh SWRMC Home Health business is sold Man charged after a fight results in death Six sentenced in Common Pleas Bevens running for Ohio State Board of Education
Sports

Jays clinch 2nd in SHAC Division I

About

Written by News Democrat Leave a comment
Ripley's Laymon Marshall celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal in the Jays' Oct. 12 win over Peebles.
Ripley’s Laymon Marshall celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal in the Jays’ Oct. 12 win over Peebles.

By Wade Linville –

After finishing last season with only a few wins, the Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington Blue Jays have clinched second place in Southern Hills Athletic Conference Division I standings this season.
The Jays, headed this year by first-year coach Kevin Poe, clinched second place in SHAC Division I standings with Wednesday’s 4-1 victory over the visiting Peebles Indians on Senior Night at Ripley.
The Jays were scheduled to take on Lynchburg-Clay, the team that has clinched the SHAC Division I title, before facing Bethel-Tate in round one of the Southwest District Division III Sectional Tournament.
“With the energy they showed today, I’m confident going into the match against Lynchburg-Clay and into the sectional tournament,” Poe said following the Jays’ win over Peebles.
For Poe, this year has been a great experience as a first-year head coach who leads a great deal of talented players on this year’s Ripley varsity boys soccer team that includes four seniors – Jordan Griffith, Laymon Marshall, Dalton Moran, and Scottie Ott.
“It’s been a new experience, but it’s been a lot of fun,” said Poe. “The guys have come to work hard every day, which is all I can ask of them. I love the game and I’m glad I can help turn this program around and hopefully keep it going for awhile.”
It was freshman forward Montrez McGill scoring the Jays first goal of the day in the Oct. 12 win over Peebles with 17:14 to go in the first half.
The Indians tied the game at one apiece with 6:13 remaining in the first half, as junior Tanner Schmitz scored off a penalty shot.
The Jays rose to a 1-1 lead as Marshall sailed a penalty kick over the Peebles defensive wall and into the net with 4:55 to go in the first half.
Just over a minute later, it was Ripley sophomore Tristan Finn bouncing a shot off the crossbar, but Griffith scored on the follow up to give the Jays a 3-1 lead that would last through halftime.
Some excellent saves from Ripley goalkeeper Jaki Royal helped to keep the Indians scoreless in the second half, as well as some aggressive defense by Marshall, Ott and others.
After nearly 39 minutes of scoreless soccer in the second half, it was Marshall finishing off an attack by scoring an impressive goal from long range over the head of the Peebles goalie to cap-off the 4-1 Ripley victory.
The Jays rose to an overall record of 8-1-4 and a Southern Hills Athletic Conference record of 4-0-2 with Wednesday’s win over Peebles.
The Jays received the No. 13 seed for the Southwest District Division III Sectional Tournament and will begin tournament play against the No. 9 seed Bethel-Tate Tigers (14-2) on Oct. 17.
For more on this year’s Jays, be on the lookout for the Oct. 20 edition of The Ripley Bee newspaper.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

2016 News Democrat