Caryl J Eyre

image_153Caryl Jean Roberts Eyre passed away quietly at the Hospice of Hope-Adams County at 9:22 p.m. Tuesday, October 11, 2016 at the age of 86 years, 1 month and 4 days.
She was born September 7, 1930 in Mowrystown, OH, daughter of Gerald Roberts and Mildred Yochum Roberts.
Caryl Jean was a member of the Mowrystown Church of Christ where she was baptized in 1941.More recently she faithfully attended the Sardinia Church of Christ when her health allowed
In 1949, she married Hugh L. Eyre and in 1951 they purchased a farm and moved outside of Mowrystown, where they have resided for the last 65 years.
She was employed by the Bright Local School District after several years as serving as the Clerk-Treasurer position and retired in 1992. Following her school retirement she enjoyed selling real estate in her spare time.
Caryl Jean was a faithful Christian wife, mother and grandmother. She could drive a tractor, teach a Sunday School Class and put a meal on the table with the best of them. She loved her friends and family, and particularly her grandchildren and great grandchildren. And her comment to all of her nurses, caregivers, friends and family in the last few days of her life was “Don’t be sad, be happy for me and I’ll see you in Heaven!”
Surviving is her husband, Hugh L. Eyre, one daughter, Linda (Tim) Roush of Hillsboro, two grandchildren, Brian Roush of Hillsboro, Angie (Travis) Bogart of Sardinia and five great-grandchildren, Tanner, Trey, Averi and Alli Bogart and Briley Roush, several nieces, nephews and brothers-in-law, Marvin (Shirley) Eyre of Sardinia, Chester (Linda) Eyre of Hillsboro, brothers-in-law, Otto Tuttle of Chillicothe and Rodger Roberts of Winchester, sisters-in-law Verna (Charles) Burnett and Lucille Eyre of Hillsboro.
In addition to her parents, Caryl Jean was preceded in death by her three sisters, Letha Tuttle, Brenda Roberts, and Phyllis Roberts and brothers/sisters-in-law Harold and Carol Eyre, Brothers-in-law Dene Eyre, Gene Eyre and Alvin Eyre.
Services will be held at the Sardinia Church of Christ, Monday October 17, 2016 at 11:00 am with Kevin Hamilton and Chris Gobin officiating.  Interment will follow in the Mowrystown Cemetery, Fenwick Road.
Friends will be received at the church Sunday, October 16, 2016, 3:00 pm – 6:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sardinia Church of Christ or Southern Ohio Pregnancy Center.  The Edgington Funeral Home, Mowrystown, is entrusted with arrangements. To sign the online guest book, go to www.edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.

