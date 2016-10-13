Broncos are SBAAC American Divison champs Lady Rockets enter final game of regular season on 3-game win streak Lady G-Men claim wins over Manchester, Bethel-Tate Lady Broncos win at New Richmond, rise to first in SBAAC American Division standings Judge approves sale of hospital Trump losing support in Ohio delegation Manhunt ends with arrest of alleged bank robber Joyce A Mignerey George W Kilgore Vernon Creighton Brittany A Perkins Sister Jane Stier Jeff Bess Russell Rockwell Lady Warriors looking to get back to winning ways G-Men rise to 2nd in SBAAC Nat’l Division Western Brown volleyball team jumps to 12-6 with wins over Norwood, CNE Week six football roundup Track champions determined at MRP in an exciting night of racing action Sectional tourney play begins for Western Brown girls tennis Phillips, Sininger advance to district golf tourney Christopher W Baker Sherry A Napier Betty L Kelley Virginia E Deininger Shirley J Carr 2016 Brown County Fair comes to an end Coroner appeals ruling on Goldson investigation Ripley Federal merges with Southern Hills RUCK March set to raise veteran suicide awareness Louise I McCann Louise I McCann Jackie Garrison Kathy S Jordan Rockets rally for first league win Lady Broncos rise to 10-6 with win at Wilmington Broncos begin quest for SBAAC American Div. title Lady G-Men looking to bounce back from recent losses SHAC golf season in the books Lady Rockets top Whiteoak Fair Royalty chosen for 2016 Troop Box Ministry still going strong after 15 years Three sentenced in Common Pleas Alex K Miller Denvil Burchell Maneva H Teague Vincent A Cluxton Stanley J Brannock Robert L Dyer Mary L Phillips Broncos gallop to 9-0-1 with win over G-Men Tight battle continues for SBAAC American Division volleyball title Jays rally for win over Rockets Week 4 football roundup Sininger is SBAAC Nat’l Division Golfer of Year Lady Rockets top CCD, fall to CNE Janet R Reveal Paul D Hines Gas skimmers stealing identities Democrats meet in G’town Humane Society horses now up for adoption New ‘B-Fit Program’ at this year’s fair Drug Task Force marijuana eradication Cheryl L Sams Aaron S Cartwright Tommie E Stout Rockets soar past the Warriors, 5-0 G-Men place runner-up in Vern Hawkins XC Invite Lady Warriors cruise to victory over Fayetteville Broncos remain unbeaten at 6-0-1 Lady G-Men win at Ripley Week 3 football roundup Broncos lead after round two of SBAAC American Division play Ohana Music Festival a huge success Man charged with 292 counts of child porn possession G’Town Council resolves zoning issues, to hold public meeting on medical marijuana Chase pleads guilty to obscenity charges Georgetown Nativity Scene to be on display, much longer this year Georgetown Police Chief Rob Freeland, updates council on village happenings Jay R Crawford Kenneth James Verne Wisby, Sr Kenneth J Barber Olivette F Corbett David E Kelsey, Sr Betty A Stegbauer Virginia McConnaughey Chantal C Cook Chase pleads guilty to obscenity charges Brown County jobless rate at 16 year low UC to eliminate smoking on campus Marjorie M Hardy James A Housh SWRMC Home Health business is sold Man charged after a fight results in death Six sentenced in Common Pleas Bevens running for Ohio State Board of Education Donna Frost to perform in Georgetown Sept. 8 2016 HIKE 4 HOPE 3-Mile Walk Run set for Sept. 11 James Adams, Sr
Broncos are SBAAC American Divison champs

The Western Brown High School boys varsity soccer team staked claim to the program’s first ever SBAAC American Division title this season, clinching the league championship with a 1-0 win over Amelia on Oct. 6.
By Wade Linville –

For the first time in Western Brown High School sports history, a Western Brown boys soccer team has staked claim to the Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference American Division title.
This year’s Broncos would capture the school’s first ever league crown under the leadership of first-year head coach Bobby Kuntz and a varsity squad that has brought to the field a mix of experience and young talent.
Kuntz was quick to recognize the potential of this year’s varsity team before the season began, and his confidence in his players would certainly play a huge role in the Broncos’ success on the field this season.
“With all the work the boys had put in during the offseason and preseason, we knew we had the makings of something special,” said Kuntz. “What it was going to come down to, which is something we communicated to the boys, was are we going to be able to play our style of soccer regardless of the opponent and were we going to seize our moments when they presented themselves.”
Along their path to a league title, this year’s Broncos finished their regular season schedule without a single league loss at 7-0-3. It was a 1-0 victory over the Amelia Barons on Oct. 6 that would clinch the Broncos their league title while lifting them to an overall record of 11-0-4 on the season with only one non-league contest remaining in the regular season. It was junior Colston Roades scoring the only goal in the Broncos’ win over Amelia, while sophomore Chase Easterling delivered the assist.
A significant factor in the Broncos’ success has been an impressive defense which has led to a record-setting season for sophomore goalkeeper Sam Linkous.
Of the Broncos’ 15 games this season, Linkous has recorded 11 shutouts as the single-season record holder for shutouts at Western Brown.
Also playing big roles on the defensive end have been sophomore defender Wesley O’Hara and senior midfielder/defender Gabe O’Hara.
Other Bronco defenders contributing in this year’s success include sophomore Noah Hiler, junior Jordan Hamblin, sophomore Joey Kinder, senior Jake Zinkhen, sophomore Austin Kirk, and senior Aaron Partin.
As for the Western Brown offense, junior Austin Schweitzer has recorded 11 goals, Roades has fired for six goals, junior Zach Knight  and Easterling have scored five goals apiece, and sophomore Blake Hurt and sophomore Austin Coffey have recorded four goals apiece for the season.
Other players aiding the Broncos to their first league championship include sophomore midfielder Afton Dixon, junior midfielder Dillan Scarpinski, and senior defender/goalkeeper Tanner Shasteen.
In 15 games, the Broncos managed to outscore their opponents by a margin of 39-4.
After facing Ross in a non-league road game to finish off the regular season on Monday, Oct. 10, the Broncos were scheduled to begin Southwest District Division II Sectional Tournament play against the Blanchester Wildcats on Monday, Oct. 17.
The Broncos are the No. 5 seed for this year’s sectional tourney, and will have home field advantage for their round one sectional bout against No. 15 seed Blanchester (6-6-1). The winner will move on to face No. 8 seed Monroe (6-4-3) in round two of the sectional tournament on Oct. 20.

