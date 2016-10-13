Battle between Eastern, Ripley ends in tie Broncos are SBAAC American Divison champs Lady Rockets enter final game of regular season on 3-game win streak Lady G-Men claim wins over Manchester, Bethel-Tate Lady Broncos win at New Richmond, rise to first in SBAAC American Division standings Judge approves sale of hospital Trump losing support in Ohio delegation Manhunt ends with arrest of alleged bank robber Joyce A Mignerey George W Kilgore Vernon Creighton Brittany A Perkins Sister Jane Stier Jeff Bess Russell Rockwell Lady Warriors looking to get back to winning ways G-Men rise to 2nd in SBAAC Nat’l Division Western Brown volleyball team jumps to 12-6 with wins over Norwood, CNE Week six football roundup Track champions determined at MRP in an exciting night of racing action Sectional tourney play begins for Western Brown girls tennis Phillips, Sininger advance to district golf tourney Christopher W Baker Sherry A Napier Betty L Kelley Virginia E Deininger Shirley J Carr 2016 Brown County Fair comes to an end Coroner appeals ruling on Goldson investigation Ripley Federal merges with Southern Hills RUCK March set to raise veteran suicide awareness Louise I McCann Louise I McCann Jackie Garrison Kathy S Jordan Rockets rally for first league win Lady Broncos rise to 10-6 with win at Wilmington Broncos begin quest for SBAAC American Div. title Lady G-Men looking to bounce back from recent losses SHAC golf season in the books Lady Rockets top Whiteoak Fair Royalty chosen for 2016 Troop Box Ministry still going strong after 15 years Three sentenced in Common Pleas Alex K Miller Denvil Burchell Maneva H Teague Vincent A Cluxton Stanley J Brannock Robert L Dyer Mary L Phillips Broncos gallop to 9-0-1 with win over G-Men Tight battle continues for SBAAC American Division volleyball title Jays rally for win over Rockets Week 4 football roundup Sininger is SBAAC Nat’l Division Golfer of Year Lady Rockets top CCD, fall to CNE Janet R Reveal Paul D Hines Gas skimmers stealing identities Democrats meet in G’town Humane Society horses now up for adoption New ‘B-Fit Program’ at this year’s fair Drug Task Force marijuana eradication Cheryl L Sams Aaron S Cartwright Tommie E Stout Rockets soar past the Warriors, 5-0 G-Men place runner-up in Vern Hawkins XC Invite Lady Warriors cruise to victory over Fayetteville Broncos remain unbeaten at 6-0-1 Lady G-Men win at Ripley Week 3 football roundup Broncos lead after round two of SBAAC American Division play Ohana Music Festival a huge success Man charged with 292 counts of child porn possession G’Town Council resolves zoning issues, to hold public meeting on medical marijuana Chase pleads guilty to obscenity charges Georgetown Nativity Scene to be on display, much longer this year Georgetown Police Chief Rob Freeland, updates council on village happenings Jay R Crawford Kenneth James Verne Wisby, Sr Kenneth J Barber Olivette F Corbett David E Kelsey, Sr Betty A Stegbauer Virginia McConnaughey Chantal C Cook Chase pleads guilty to obscenity charges Brown County jobless rate at 16 year low UC to eliminate smoking on campus Marjorie M Hardy James A Housh SWRMC Home Health business is sold Man charged after a fight results in death Six sentenced in Common Pleas Bevens running for Ohio State Board of Education Donna Frost to perform in Georgetown Sept. 8 2016 HIKE 4 HOPE 3-Mile Walk Run set for Sept. 11
Battle between Eastern, Ripley ends in tie

Written by News Democrat

Senior Night held at Eastern –

By Wade Linville –

It was Senior Night for girls soccer at Eastern High School on Oct. 11, as the home-standing Lady Warriors played host to the Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington Lady Jays.
Not only did Eastern recognize the Lady Warriors’ only senior, Madi Layton; but also recognized just prior to the start of the game were Ripley’s seven senior soccer players – Alexandra Carrizalez, Kassey Arnett, Johannah Fisher, Bailey Adams, Elizabeth Campbell, Kacy Gilkerson, and Payton Whitt.
Once play got underway, scores didn’t come easy for either team, and the contest would end in a 1-1 tie.
The Lady Warriors were quick on the attack early on in the Oct. 11 contest, but they would struggle to finish off attacks against a sturdy Ripley defense.
Less than two minutes into the game, Eastern junior Cassidy Staggs launched a cross-pass in front on the goal, only to be cleared by Gilkerson.
With just under 36 minutes to go in the first half, it was a shot by Eastern junior Madison Hopkins that would miss just wide of the goal.
The early attacks would later pay off for the Lady Warriors, and it was an assist by Staggs for a header goal by sophomore Morgan Reynolds that put Eastern on top 1-0 with 34:25 to go in the first half.
A save by Eastern’s junior goalkeeper Katie Hoover early in the first half prevented the Lady Jays from tying the game, while on the other end it was Ripley’s sophomore goalie Cailey Kirk grabbing some nice saves to prevent the Lady Warriors from expanding on their lead.
A diving save by Kirk stopped Reynolds from scoring her second goal of the game with the clock closing in on the 18-minute mark in the first half.
Carrizalez would take the final shot of the first half, a shot that was saved by Hoover.
At the end of the first half, it was Eastern leading 1-0.
With 31:01 to go in the second half, it was a goal by Carrizalez that tied the game at one apiece.
Defense prevailed on both ends of the field for the remainder of the second half, as both teams failed to score another goal.
Whitt, Gilkerson, junior Kursten Prater, and Fisher worked to clear Eastern attacks throughout the second half, while Kirk and Hoover displayed their talents as goalkeepers while coming through with excellent saves.
The No. 12 seed Lady Jays, 5-6-1 at the time of the tournament draw, are scheduled to face No. 13 seed Finneytown in round one of the Southwest District Division III Sectional Tournament on Oct. 18, while the Lady Warriors (No. 3 seed at 6-5-1) were scheduled to take on No. 6 seed Westfall in Southeast District Division III Sectional Tournament play on Oct. 18.

