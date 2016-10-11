Joyce A Mignerey George W Kilgore Vernon Creighton Brittany A Perkins Sister Jane Stier Jeff Bess Russell Rockwell Lady Warriors looking to get back to winning ways G-Men rise to 2nd in SBAAC Nat’l Division Western Brown volleyball team jumps to 12-6 with wins over Norwood, CNE Week six football roundup Track champions determined at MRP in an exciting night of racing action Sectional tourney play begins for Western Brown girls tennis Phillips, Sininger advance to district golf tourney Christopher W Baker Sherry A Napier Betty L Kelley Virginia E Deininger Shirley J Carr 2016 Brown County Fair comes to an end Coroner appeals ruling on Goldson investigation Ripley Federal merges with Southern Hills RUCK March set to raise veteran suicide awareness Louise I McCann Louise I McCann Jackie Garrison Kathy S Jordan Rockets rally for first league win Lady Broncos rise to 10-6 with win at Wilmington Broncos begin quest for SBAAC American Div. title Lady G-Men looking to bounce back from recent losses SHAC golf season in the books Lady Rockets top Whiteoak Fair Royalty chosen for 2016 Troop Box Ministry still going strong after 15 years Three sentenced in Common Pleas Alex K Miller Denvil Burchell Maneva H Teague Vincent A Cluxton Stanley J Brannock Robert L Dyer Mary L Phillips Broncos gallop to 9-0-1 with win over G-Men Tight battle continues for SBAAC American Division volleyball title Jays rally for win over Rockets Week 4 football roundup Sininger is SBAAC Nat’l Division Golfer of Year Lady Rockets top CCD, fall to CNE Janet R Reveal Paul D Hines Gas skimmers stealing identities Democrats meet in G’town Humane Society horses now up for adoption New ‘B-Fit Program’ at this year’s fair Drug Task Force marijuana eradication Cheryl L Sams Aaron S Cartwright Tommie E Stout Rockets soar past the Warriors, 5-0 G-Men place runner-up in Vern Hawkins XC Invite Lady Warriors cruise to victory over Fayetteville Broncos remain unbeaten at 6-0-1 Lady G-Men win at Ripley Week 3 football roundup Broncos lead after round two of SBAAC American Division play Ohana Music Festival a huge success Man charged with 292 counts of child porn possession G’Town Council resolves zoning issues, to hold public meeting on medical marijuana Chase pleads guilty to obscenity charges Georgetown Nativity Scene to be on display, much longer this year Georgetown Police Chief Rob Freeland, updates council on village happenings Jay R Crawford Kenneth James Verne Wisby, Sr Kenneth J Barber Olivette F Corbett David E Kelsey, Sr Betty A Stegbauer Virginia McConnaughey Chantal C Cook Chase pleads guilty to obscenity charges Brown County jobless rate at 16 year low UC to eliminate smoking on campus Marjorie M Hardy James A Housh SWRMC Home Health business is sold Man charged after a fight results in death Six sentenced in Common Pleas Bevens running for Ohio State Board of Education Donna Frost to perform in Georgetown Sept. 8 2016 HIKE 4 HOPE 3-Mile Walk Run set for Sept. 11 James Adams, Sr Ashley D Ring, Sr Gladys Warner 2016 Prep Football Preview Anna M Huber Patricia L Slagle Colleen S Hannah Helen B Hensley
Vernon Creighton

Written by News Democrat

image_127Vernon Creighton age 69 of Sardinia, Ohio passed away Monday, October 10, 2016 at his residence. He was born on Aug 17, 1947 in Buford, OH, the son of the late Earl and Edna (Lang) Creighton. He was a member of the Peace Lutheran Church in Arnheim and the Brown Co Chamber of Commerce. He was also President of the Southern Hills Board of Education, was an Eastern School Board member for many years, taught middle school at Lynchburg Clay for 25 years and was principal at Russellville Elementary for 10 years. Vernon was also the owner and operator of the Indian Spring Winery.
Besides his parents, he was also preceded in death by 4 brothers and 3 sisters.
Vernon is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Joy Creighton of Sardinia, 1 son; Andrew Creighton and wife Sara of Sardinia, 2 daughters; Tara Woods and husband James of Sardinia, Sara Layton and husband Mathew of Sardinia, 1 brother; James Creighton of Mt. Orab, 2 sisters; Velma Shelton of Georgetown and Phyllis Tekuelve of Mt. Orab, 6 grandchildren; Katherine and James Woods, Josh (Taylor) and Madison Layton and Logan and Cierra Creighton and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial Services will be held Saturday October 15, 2016 at 5:00 PM at the Southern Hills Career and Technical Center in Georgetown. A gathering of family, friends and community will be held from 1:00 – 5:00 PM prior to the service.
The Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville is serving the family.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial account has been set up in Vernon’s Memory at any First State Bank to support children and promote the arts in Brown County.

Friends and Families may sign Vernon’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com. Questions call Meeker Funeral Home 937-377-4182.

