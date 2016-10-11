Joyce A Mignerey George W Kilgore Vernon Creighton Brittany A Perkins Sister Jane Stier Jeff Bess Russell Rockwell Lady Warriors looking to get back to winning ways G-Men rise to 2nd in SBAAC Nat’l Division Western Brown volleyball team jumps to 12-6 with wins over Norwood, CNE Week six football roundup Track champions determined at MRP in an exciting night of racing action Sectional tourney play begins for Western Brown girls tennis Phillips, Sininger advance to district golf tourney Christopher W Baker Sherry A Napier Betty L Kelley Virginia E Deininger Shirley J Carr 2016 Brown County Fair comes to an end Coroner appeals ruling on Goldson investigation Ripley Federal merges with Southern Hills RUCK March set to raise veteran suicide awareness Louise I McCann Louise I McCann Jackie Garrison Kathy S Jordan Rockets rally for first league win Lady Broncos rise to 10-6 with win at Wilmington Broncos begin quest for SBAAC American Div. title Lady G-Men looking to bounce back from recent losses SHAC golf season in the books Lady Rockets top Whiteoak Fair Royalty chosen for 2016 Troop Box Ministry still going strong after 15 years Three sentenced in Common Pleas Alex K Miller Denvil Burchell Maneva H Teague Vincent A Cluxton Stanley J Brannock Robert L Dyer Mary L Phillips Broncos gallop to 9-0-1 with win over G-Men Tight battle continues for SBAAC American Division volleyball title Jays rally for win over Rockets Week 4 football roundup Sininger is SBAAC Nat’l Division Golfer of Year Lady Rockets top CCD, fall to CNE Janet R Reveal Paul D Hines Gas skimmers stealing identities Democrats meet in G’town Humane Society horses now up for adoption New ‘B-Fit Program’ at this year’s fair Drug Task Force marijuana eradication Cheryl L Sams Aaron S Cartwright Tommie E Stout Rockets soar past the Warriors, 5-0 G-Men place runner-up in Vern Hawkins XC Invite Lady Warriors cruise to victory over Fayetteville Broncos remain unbeaten at 6-0-1 Lady G-Men win at Ripley Week 3 football roundup Broncos lead after round two of SBAAC American Division play Ohana Music Festival a huge success Man charged with 292 counts of child porn possession G’Town Council resolves zoning issues, to hold public meeting on medical marijuana Chase pleads guilty to obscenity charges Georgetown Nativity Scene to be on display, much longer this year Georgetown Police Chief Rob Freeland, updates council on village happenings Jay R Crawford Kenneth James Verne Wisby, Sr Kenneth J Barber Olivette F Corbett David E Kelsey, Sr Betty A Stegbauer Virginia McConnaughey Chantal C Cook Chase pleads guilty to obscenity charges Brown County jobless rate at 16 year low UC to eliminate smoking on campus Marjorie M Hardy James A Housh SWRMC Home Health business is sold Man charged after a fight results in death Six sentenced in Common Pleas Bevens running for Ohio State Board of Education Donna Frost to perform in Georgetown Sept. 8 2016 HIKE 4 HOPE 3-Mile Walk Run set for Sept. 11 James Adams, Sr Ashley D Ring, Sr Gladys Warner 2016 Prep Football Preview Anna M Huber Patricia L Slagle Colleen S Hannah Helen B Hensley
Obituaries

Joyce A Mignerey

image_135Joyce A. Mignerey, age 83, of Sardinia, OH went to be with her Savior and many loved ones on Thursday, October 6, 2016. Her long battle with diabetes ended peacefully at the Ohio Valley Manor.

She was born August 6, 1933 in Elliot County, KY, daughter of the late Autie S. and Sara E. Fraley Gibson.

Joyce leaves behind her loving and devoted husband of 12 years, Stanley Mignerey, two children – Bill Holbrook and Julianne Holbrook of Sardinia, OH. Also, two grandchildren – Blake Holbrook of Cincinnati, OH and Heather Holbrook of Knoxville, TN.

Joyce’s first husband, Dr. Julian P. Holbrook, died in 1999 and they were married on July 19, 1952.

Joyce had 5 siblings – Jim Gibson (deceased) and Gary Gibson of Poplar Plains, KY, Bill Gibson of Fort Thomas, KY, Gordon Gibson of Cincinnati, OH, and Wilma Gibson Hillis (deceased) of Elizaville, KY. Along with her siblings, Joyce was loved and adored by numerous nieces and nephews as well as the entire Mignerey family – who fondly called her Grandma Joyce.

Joyce worked to help put Julian through dental school and later continued to work in his office as needed. Over almost 40 decades she taught the high school Sunday School class at the Sardinia Church of Christ where she was a member. Hundreds of her former students have often expressed great fondness for her and her positive influence on their lives. All of her nieces and nephews have unique remembrances of her such as their first trip to Kings Island, shopping for school clothes, taking them to VBS, telling ghost stories along with scary trips to cemeteries – unknown to their parents. Joyce had a way of making everyone she came in contact with feel important. The last several months at Ohio Valley Manor she befriended all of her nurses and aids, and they all came by in her last days to hug and kiss her. She was a very special lady who will be greatly missed.

Visitation will be 4 -8 Friday, October 14 at the Sardinia Church of Christ, 7130 Bachman Rd.

The funeral service will be 11:00 Saturday, October 15 at the church.

Burial will be in the Sardinia Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Sardinia Church of Christ Building Fund, 7130 Bachman Rd. Sardinia, OH 45171, or to Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station Drive, Maysville, KY 41056.

The Edgington Funeral Home, Mowrystown, OH is serving the family.

