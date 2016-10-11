Joyce A. Mignerey, age 83, of Sardinia, OH went to be with her Savior and many loved ones on Thursday, October 6, 2016. Her long battle with diabetes ended peacefully at the Ohio Valley Manor.

She was born August 6, 1933 in Elliot County, KY, daughter of the late Autie S. and Sara E. Fraley Gibson.

Joyce leaves behind her loving and devoted husband of 12 years, Stanley Mignerey, two children – Bill Holbrook and Julianne Holbrook of Sardinia, OH. Also, two grandchildren – Blake Holbrook of Cincinnati, OH and Heather Holbrook of Knoxville, TN.

Joyce’s first husband, Dr. Julian P. Holbrook, died in 1999 and they were married on July 19, 1952.

Joyce had 5 siblings – Jim Gibson (deceased) and Gary Gibson of Poplar Plains, KY, Bill Gibson of Fort Thomas, KY, Gordon Gibson of Cincinnati, OH, and Wilma Gibson Hillis (deceased) of Elizaville, KY. Along with her siblings, Joyce was loved and adored by numerous nieces and nephews as well as the entire Mignerey family – who fondly called her Grandma Joyce.

Joyce worked to help put Julian through dental school and later continued to work in his office as needed. Over almost 40 decades she taught the high school Sunday School class at the Sardinia Church of Christ where she was a member. Hundreds of her former students have often expressed great fondness for her and her positive influence on their lives. All of her nieces and nephews have unique remembrances of her such as their first trip to Kings Island, shopping for school clothes, taking them to VBS, telling ghost stories along with scary trips to cemeteries – unknown to their parents. Joyce had a way of making everyone she came in contact with feel important. The last several months at Ohio Valley Manor she befriended all of her nurses and aids, and they all came by in her last days to hug and kiss her. She was a very special lady who will be greatly missed.

Visitation will be 4 -8 Friday, October 14 at the Sardinia Church of Christ, 7130 Bachman Rd.

The funeral service will be 11:00 Saturday, October 15 at the church.

Burial will be in the Sardinia Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Sardinia Church of Christ Building Fund, 7130 Bachman Rd. Sardinia, OH 45171, or to Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station Drive, Maysville, KY 41056.

The Edgington Funeral Home, Mowrystown, OH is serving the family.