George W Kilgore

George Wesley Kilgore age 64 years of Hamersville, Ohio died Monday, October 10, 2016. Mr. Kilgore was born on September 29, 1952 the son of Bill Kilgore and the late Emma Fultz in Russellville, Ohio. Mr. Kilgore was preceded in death by his mother Emma and step father Jerry Fultz and one grandson.

Survivors include his father Bill Kilgore and wife Sue of Russellville, OH; son Daryle Kilgore of Russellville, OH; five daughters Paula and Greg Neu of Russellville, OH; Cecilia and Jason Porter of Hillsboro, OH; Kim and Mike McElfresh of Batavia, OH; Brandy Kilgore of New Richmond, OH; Whitney Kilgore of Sardinia, OH; four brothers Gary Kilgore of Macon, OH; Rick Kilgore of Maysville, KY; Dave Kilgore of Ripley, OH; Mike Fultz of Ripley, OH; two sisters Martha Vaughn of Ripley, OH; Darlene Herman of Ripley, OH: 13 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, his dog Boots, and numerous nieces and nephews and special friends Ken and Jenny Mingua of Sardinia, OH.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 14, 2016 at 1:00 PM at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville. Burial will follow in the Red Oak Cemetery. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service at the funeral home.

