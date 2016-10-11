Joyce A Mignerey George W Kilgore Vernon Creighton Brittany A Perkins Sister Jane Stier Jeff Bess Russell Rockwell Lady Warriors looking to get back to winning ways G-Men rise to 2nd in SBAAC Nat’l Division Western Brown volleyball team jumps to 12-6 with wins over Norwood, CNE Week six football roundup Track champions determined at MRP in an exciting night of racing action Sectional tourney play begins for Western Brown girls tennis Phillips, Sininger advance to district golf tourney Christopher W Baker Sherry A Napier Betty L Kelley Virginia E Deininger Shirley J Carr 2016 Brown County Fair comes to an end Coroner appeals ruling on Goldson investigation Ripley Federal merges with Southern Hills RUCK March set to raise veteran suicide awareness Louise I McCann Louise I McCann Jackie Garrison Kathy S Jordan Rockets rally for first league win Lady Broncos rise to 10-6 with win at Wilmington Broncos begin quest for SBAAC American Div. title Lady G-Men looking to bounce back from recent losses SHAC golf season in the books Lady Rockets top Whiteoak Fair Royalty chosen for 2016 Troop Box Ministry still going strong after 15 years Three sentenced in Common Pleas Alex K Miller Denvil Burchell Maneva H Teague Vincent A Cluxton Stanley J Brannock Robert L Dyer Mary L Phillips Broncos gallop to 9-0-1 with win over G-Men Tight battle continues for SBAAC American Division volleyball title Jays rally for win over Rockets Week 4 football roundup Sininger is SBAAC Nat’l Division Golfer of Year Lady Rockets top CCD, fall to CNE Janet R Reveal Paul D Hines Gas skimmers stealing identities Democrats meet in G’town Humane Society horses now up for adoption New ‘B-Fit Program’ at this year’s fair Drug Task Force marijuana eradication Cheryl L Sams Aaron S Cartwright Tommie E Stout Rockets soar past the Warriors, 5-0 G-Men place runner-up in Vern Hawkins XC Invite Lady Warriors cruise to victory over Fayetteville Broncos remain unbeaten at 6-0-1 Lady G-Men win at Ripley Week 3 football roundup Broncos lead after round two of SBAAC American Division play Ohana Music Festival a huge success Man charged with 292 counts of child porn possession G’Town Council resolves zoning issues, to hold public meeting on medical marijuana Chase pleads guilty to obscenity charges Georgetown Nativity Scene to be on display, much longer this year Georgetown Police Chief Rob Freeland, updates council on village happenings Jay R Crawford Kenneth James Verne Wisby, Sr Kenneth J Barber Olivette F Corbett David E Kelsey, Sr Betty A Stegbauer Virginia McConnaughey Chantal C Cook Chase pleads guilty to obscenity charges Brown County jobless rate at 16 year low UC to eliminate smoking on campus Marjorie M Hardy James A Housh SWRMC Home Health business is sold Man charged after a fight results in death Six sentenced in Common Pleas Bevens running for Ohio State Board of Education Donna Frost to perform in Georgetown Sept. 8 2016 HIKE 4 HOPE 3-Mile Walk Run set for Sept. 11 James Adams, Sr Ashley D Ring, Sr Gladys Warner 2016 Prep Football Preview Anna M Huber Patricia L Slagle Colleen S Hannah Helen B Hensley
George W Kilgore

image_133George Wesley Kilgore age 64 years of Hamersville, Ohio died Monday, October 10, 2016. Mr. Kilgore was born on September 29, 1952 the son of Bill Kilgore and the late Emma Fultz in Russellville, Ohio. Mr. Kilgore was preceded in death by his mother Emma and step father Jerry Fultz and one grandson.
Survivors include his father Bill Kilgore and wife Sue of Russellville, OH; son Daryle Kilgore of Russellville, OH; five daughters Paula and Greg Neu of Russellville, OH; Cecilia and Jason Porter of Hillsboro, OH; Kim and Mike McElfresh of Batavia, OH; Brandy Kilgore of New Richmond, OH; Whitney Kilgore of Sardinia, OH; four brothers Gary Kilgore of Macon, OH; Rick Kilgore of Maysville, KY; Dave Kilgore of Ripley, OH; Mike Fultz of Ripley, OH; two sisters Martha Vaughn of Ripley, OH; Darlene Herman of Ripley, OH: 13 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, his dog Boots, and numerous nieces and nephews and special friends Ken and Jenny Mingua of Sardinia, OH.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 14, 2016 at 1:00 PM at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville. Burial will follow in the Red Oak Cemetery. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service at the funeral home.
Family and friends can sign Mr. Kilgore’s online guestbook @www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.

