Obituaries

Sister Jane Stier

About

Written by News Democrat Leave a comment

image_110Sister Jane (Mary Frances) Stier died peacefully at Mt. Notre Dame Health Center on October 7, 2016 at the age of 90.  Beloved member of the Ursulines of Brown County for 68 years.   Dear sister of J. Kent (the late Peggy) Stier and Julie (Ken) Schuermann. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and great, great nieces and nephews.
Her parents Frank and Loretta Stier and her sisters Loretta Breetz and Margaret McAndrews preceded her in death.  Sr. Jane taught at Ursuline Academy for 10 years, worked in adult education for the Archdiocese of Cincinnati, and taught at Thomas More College after obtaining her doctorate in theology at the Catholic University of America.
Visitation is Thursday October 13, 2016 from 3:00 until Mass of Christian Burial at 4:00 PM at the Sacred Heart Chapel, 20860 S.R. 251 St. Martin, Ohio 45118.
Memorials may be sent to Mt. Notre Dame Health Center 699 Columbia Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45215 or to the Ursulines of Brown County, 20860 S.R. 251, St. Martin, OH 45118.
