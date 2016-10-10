Russell Rockwell, 68 years, of Winchester passed away on Saturday October 8, 2016 in Seaman, OH.

He was born in Leesburg, Florida on July 16, 1948 the son of the late Carl and Laura (Hampton) Rockwell. Russell was a veteran of the US Navy having served during the Vietnam war.

Russell is survived by his wife Phyllis Rockwell as well as one son Thomas (Robin) Pottorf of Cincinnati; two daughters, Barb (Chris) Carter of Goshen and Pam (David) Strole of Winchester; eight grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren.

In accordance to his wishes Russell is to be cremated and funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Wallace-Thompson- Bradford-Sullivan Funeral Homes is in charge of the

arrangements.

