Jeff Bess, 57 years old of Felicity, Ohio passed away on October 9, 2016, at Christ Hospital, Cincinnati, Ohio. He is survived by his 4 Sisters: Debbie (Ron Rentschler) Bess, Arthea Tremper, Leann (Dale) McGlone and the late Ravenna Beanie Bess Lindsey. Late Parents: Arthur and Lena Bess. Host of other family members. Funeral Services will be at the Charles H. McIntyre Funeral Home, 323 Union St., Felicity, Ohio, 45120, on Thursday, October 13, 2016 at 8:00 PM. Visitation will also be on Thursday, October 13, 2016, from 6:00PM to 8:00 PM, also at the funeral home. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Memorials May be made to: American Cancer Society or Franklin Township Life Squad.