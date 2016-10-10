Brittany A Perkins

Brittany Ann Perkins, age 27 of New Richmond, Ohio died Friday, October 7, 2016 at Anderson Mercy Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. Brittany was born January 7, 1989 in Georgetown, Ohio the daughter of Kevin and Tricia (Adamson) Wilmoth.

She is survived by her husband – William Perkins; one daughter – Jadyen Dooley; one step son – Joseph Perkins; her parents – Kevin and Tricia (Adamson) Wilmoth of Georgetown, Ohio; one sister – Stephanie Wilmoth of Georgetown, Ohio; her maternal grandmother – Corinne Adamson of Georgetown, Ohio; her paternal grandmother – Mary Wilmoth of Sardinia, Ohio; uncle and aunt – Jon and Julie Adamson of Loveland, Ohio; aunt – Sherry Adamson of Georgetown, Ohio; mother-in-law – Melinda Price Perkins of New Richmond, Ohio; father-in-law – Rex Perkins of New Richmond, Ohio; sister-in-law – Karen Perkins of Amelia, Ohio and brother-in-law – Travis James Perkins of New Richmond, Ohio.

Following cremation, a memorial gathering will be held from 6:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Friday, October 14, 2016 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio.

