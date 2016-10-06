Western Brown volleyball team jumps to 12-6 with wins over Norwood, CNE

By Wade Linville –

The Western Brown Lady Broncos upped their overall record to 12-6 on the season with recent match victories over Norwood and Clermont Northeastern.

The Lady Broncos returned from a week-long break from action for the Brown County Fair to host Norwood on Oct. 4, and it was the skilled squad of Western Brown cruising to an easy victory in a match that lasted only three sets.

The Lady Broncos claimed a 25-16 victory in set one of the match, and returned in set two to nab a 25-18 win to take a 2-0 match lead.

The Lady Broncos capped off the match win over Norwood by winning the third set 25-14.

The Lady Broncos ventured to Clermont Northeastern High School on Oct. 5 to come away with a victory in a match that lasted four sets.

The Lady Broncos captured a narrow 25-21 win in set one, and pulled off a close 25-22 victory in set two to take a 2-0 lead in the match.

CNE won the third set 25-18, but the Lady Broncos returned in set four to cap off the match win with a 25-13 victory.

Junior Tessa Pinkerton remains as the Lady Broncos’ attack leader on the season, racking up an impressive total of 204 kills.

Western Brown’s Erin Bishop has racked up a total of 129 kills this season.

Western Brown’s

Emily Cooper ranks among the top 15 in Southwest Ohio for assists this season with an impressive total of 510, while teammate Mary Sizer ranks among the top 15 in Southwest Ohio for digs with a total of 299 on the season.

The Lady Broncos were scheduled to take on Batavia in a Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference American Division match on Oct. 6, and they are back on their home court Oct. 10 for a league match against Goshen.

The Lady Broncos ranked second in SBAAC American Division standings as of Oct. 5 with a 5-1 league record behind the 7-0 New Richmond Lady Lions.