Week six football roundup Track champions determined at MRP in an exciting night of racing action Sectional tourney play begins for Western Brown girls tennis Phillips, Sininger advance to district golf tourney Christopher W Baker Sherry A Napier Betty L Kelley Virginia E Deininger Shirley J Carr 2016 Brown County Fair comes to an end Coroner appeals ruling on Goldson investigation Ripley Federal merges with Southern Hills RUCK March set to raise veteran suicide awareness Louise I McCann Louise I McCann Jackie Garrison Kathy S Jordan Rockets rally for first league win Lady Broncos rise to 10-6 with win at Wilmington Broncos begin quest for SBAAC American Div. title Lady G-Men looking to bounce back from recent losses SHAC golf season in the books Lady Rockets top Whiteoak Fair Royalty chosen for 2016 Troop Box Ministry still going strong after 15 years Three sentenced in Common Pleas Alex K Miller Denvil Burchell Maneva H Teague Vincent A Cluxton Stanley J Brannock Robert L Dyer Mary L Phillips Broncos gallop to 9-0-1 with win over G-Men Tight battle continues for SBAAC American Division volleyball title Jays rally for win over Rockets Week 4 football roundup Sininger is SBAAC Nat’l Division Golfer of Year Lady Rockets top CCD, fall to CNE Janet R Reveal Paul D Hines Gas skimmers stealing identities Democrats meet in G’town Humane Society horses now up for adoption New ‘B-Fit Program’ at this year’s fair Drug Task Force marijuana eradication Cheryl L Sams Aaron S Cartwright Tommie E Stout Rockets soar past the Warriors, 5-0 G-Men place runner-up in Vern Hawkins XC Invite Lady Warriors cruise to victory over Fayetteville Broncos remain unbeaten at 6-0-1 Lady G-Men win at Ripley Week 3 football roundup Broncos lead after round two of SBAAC American Division play Ohana Music Festival a huge success Man charged with 292 counts of child porn possession G’Town Council resolves zoning issues, to hold public meeting on medical marijuana Chase pleads guilty to obscenity charges Georgetown Nativity Scene to be on display, much longer this year Georgetown Police Chief Rob Freeland, updates council on village happenings Jay R Crawford Kenneth James Verne Wisby, Sr Kenneth J Barber Olivette F Corbett David E Kelsey, Sr Betty A Stegbauer Virginia McConnaughey Chantal C Cook Chase pleads guilty to obscenity charges Brown County jobless rate at 16 year low UC to eliminate smoking on campus Marjorie M Hardy James A Housh SWRMC Home Health business is sold Man charged after a fight results in death Six sentenced in Common Pleas Bevens running for Ohio State Board of Education Donna Frost to perform in Georgetown Sept. 8 2016 HIKE 4 HOPE 3-Mile Walk Run set for Sept. 11 James Adams, Sr Ashley D Ring, Sr Gladys Warner 2016 Prep Football Preview Anna M Huber Patricia L Slagle Colleen S Hannah Helen B Hensley Nick Owens to run for state board of education Ten indicted by Brown County Grand Jury Troop Box Ministries alive and well, continues to send gift boxes to troops after 16 years Veteran’s Home Golf Tournament planned Four sentenced in common pleas Susan G Simpson Mary P Walsh Jerald R Hauke Charles Rodenberg Shelia D Fist
Sports

Week six football roundup

About

Written by News Democrat Leave a comment
Quentin Hiser hauls in a touchdown reception during the Southern Buckeye Warriors’ Sept. 30 win over North Adams.
Quentin Hiser hauls in a touchdown reception during the Southern Buckeye Warriors’ Sept. 30 win over North Adams.

By Wade Linville –

Week six on the gridiron saw the Fayetteville-Perry Rockets defeat Miami Valley Christian Academy to secure the top spot in Ohio Valley Athletic League standings, while the Southern Buckeye Warriors claimed their second win of the season over North Adams, and the Western Brown Broncos suffered a loss to the now 5-1 New Richmond Lions.
Fayetteville-Perry head football coach Kevin Finch knew coming into the 2016 season that defeating Miami Valley Christian Academy would be one of his Rockets’ toughest challenges in their quest to repeat as Ohio Valley Athletic League champions, and on Sept. 30 at Fayetteville the Rockets moved one huge step closer to bringing home their second consecutive league crown by defeating MVCA 24-13.
With the week six win, the Rockets rose to an overall record of 4-2 and a 2-0 record in OVAL play, climbing to the top in league standings.
“Its always interesting how things will go during fair week but the players responded against a very good MVCA team,” said Finch. “The defensive and offensive lines played very well on both sides of the ball. At one point in the second quarter we got a big defensive stand on a 4th and goal from the two-yard line and turned right around and punched inn a 20-play drive that ate up most of the seven minutes remaining in the half. Chase Jester added three more touchdowns on the season. We now have to refocus for Manchester week.”
The Rockets are on their home field for the third straight week to host the Manchester Greyhounds (1-5) in their third OVAL contest of the season on Oct. 7.
After trailing MVCA 7-0 at the end of the first quarter, it was a touchdown by Jester followed by a successful two-point conversion to give the Rockets an 8-7 lead that would hold out until halftime.
The Rockets relied on their fierce running game to outscore MVCA 16-6 in the second half of play to secure an 11-point victory.
Of the Rockets’ 249 yards of total offense, 241 were rushing yards that resulted from outstanding blocking from Tay Call, Andy Smith, Garhett Thompson, Nate Parks, Ryan Shaw, and others.
The Rockets were also impressive on the defensive end to limit the skilled MVCA team to only one touchdown with much credit going out to defensive linemen that included Smith, Thompson, Skylar Minton, and Call.
MVCA dropped to a 4-2 overall record and 0-1 record in OVAL play with the week six loss at Fayetteville.
Jester would take 25 carries to total 156 rushing yards and three touchdowns, averaging 6.2 yards a carry against the MVCA defense. In six games this season, Jester has totaled 1096 rushing yards with an average of 7.1 yards per carry and 18 touchdowns, while teammate Austin Brockman has rushed for a total of 347 yards with an average of five yards per carry on the season.
The week six win moved the Rockets to sixth place in Division VI, Region 24 standings, putting them in position for the Fayetteville-Perry football program’s first ever berth in the postseason playoffs ahead of No. 7 ranked Miami East and No. 8 ranked Williamsburg.
On Sept. 30, the Southern Buckeye Warriors claimed their second victory of the season by topping the visiting North Adams Green Devils 35-2 at Koehler Field.
It was another excellent team effort by the Warriors that led them to their second victory of the season over the Green Devils with outstanding performances by the offensive and defensive linemen, along with some impressive offensive performances by players such as freshman quarterback Keegan Collins and senior wide receiver Quentin Hiser.
Hiser would pull down three touchdown receptions in the Sept. 30 win, all TD passes delivered by Collins.
Linebacker Kade Houston had another impressive night on the defensive end, putting pressure on the Devil offense throughout the night.
“What I’m seeing is a lot of improvement each week out of the offensive line and defensive line. If the line is not doing its job, nothing else is going to work,” said SB Warriors’ head coach Chris Tomlin. “Offensively, we really push them hard in practice. Our run-blocking was really working on Friday night, and our running game really opened up our passing game. Quentin Hiser played ‘lights out’ on offense, and I would have to say Kade Houston is once again the defensive player of the game in my eyes.”
The SB Warriors rose to a 2-3 overall record on the season with the Sept. 30 win, and they plan to take on Landmark Christian in their next outing which will take place on Oct. 14.
In the meantime, the Warriors will continue to put in hard work on the practice field with the goal of continuous improvement.
“This is a young team, but we’re progressing and that’s what is important,” said Tomlin.
Struggles continued for the Western Brown Broncos on Sept. 30, as they suffered their fifth consecutive loss while battling their way through a grueling regular season schedule.
The Broncos were outscored 36-0 in the first half of play, held scoreless by the sturdy Lion defense while on offense the Lions cruised behind the outstanding play and leadership of quarterback Josh Anderson to score 14 points in the first quarter and tack on 22 more in the second quarter.
Anderson led Lion rushers with 103 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown off 11 carries. He also completed 14-of-18 pass attempts throughout the night for a total of 234 passing yards and one touchdown, throwing for just one interception.
The Broncos totaled four turnovers which played a significant role in the week six loss.
The Broncos were able to return in the second half to score their first touchdown in the third quarter and two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Lions 20-7 in the second half of play.
The Broncos dropped to a 1-5 overall record and an 0-1 league record with Friday’s loss to the New Richmond.
The Broncos are back on their home field Oct. 7, hosting the 2-4 Amelia Barons in a Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference American Division contest.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

2016 News Democrat