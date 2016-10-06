Track champions determined at MRP in an exciting night of racing action

The track champions have been determined at Moler Raceway Park in the wake of an exciting night of racing action on Sept. 23.

In the Late Model division, it was once again the Rice Boys putting on the show as both James and Josh Rice would claim heat race victories and set the 17-car field for the feature event.

At the drop of the green flag, it was James Rice out front looking to claim his second consecutive win, but on lap 11 it was Josh Rice to the lead top spot and the Kuzman Racing, Sunesis Construction machine would set a torrid pace out front as he would run away from the rest of the pack to claim the victory. James Rice would have his hands full in second position as Robbie Hensley and Bill Sheets were all over him but the young man from Verona, KY would hold on and make it a 1-2 finish again for the two Rice brothers. Hensley would come home in third spot with Sheets and John Whitney claiming top five finishing positions. Whitney would claim another track championship in his Stephan’s Heating and Cooling, Tom and Jerry Adams sponsored machine.

Another strong field of Matt’s Graphics UMP Modifieds were on hand and drivers would have to race their way into the feature event. Heat race victories were claimed by Maysville, Ky’s Jimmy Lennex, Jr., Winchester, Ohio’s Weasel Rhoades, and Lima’s Tony Anderson. The B-main event was won by Liberty, Ind’s Bill Wagner. In the feature event it was Weasel Rhoades jumping to the early lead with Lennex in tow.

By lap 10 Lennex was pressuring Rhoades but a caution would slow the field.

On the restart, it was Weasel Rhoades out front pulling away for his second consecutive feature win in his Bicycle Playing Card, Cropper Race Engines, Coyote Racecar sponsored machine. The win would also seal the championship for Weasel and the Mike Conn owned race team. Lennex would finish in second spot with David Mielke, Shawn Brown, and Tony Anderson completing the top five spots.

The Diamond Cut Lawn Care Sport Mod division would see a field of 19 cars on hand looking to claim the checkered flag. In heat race action it was last week’s feature winner Dallas Pickelheimer claiming the win in heat one while Wallingford, Kentucky’s Mitchell Fields would win heat race two.

In the feature event, Pickelheimer would spin in turn four on the first lap in front of field but only minor damage would occur.

On the restart, it was Tony Seibert and Fields up front and Mitchell would quickly jump to the lead in his Fields Garage, Throughbred Insulation, River Rat Logging Sponsored machine. As the race wore on Seibert would put pressure on the leader from the low side of the racetrack while Chris Shelton, Jr. would do the same from the top side.

At the checkered flag, it was Fields taking the win with Shelton in second as the two would make hard contact with each other and the wall at the line. Seibert would come home in third spot with Donnie Morgan and Pickelheimer completing the top five positions.

The DRC Crazy Compacts would once again see Jerry Gibson III parked in victory lane in his Gibson Motorports, Reaper Chassis, Matt Murrell sponsored machine as the driver would claim yet another feature win and the 2016 track championship.

The win wasn’t easy, as Brandon Gibson, Jr. was all over the leader for the top spot before settling for second position. Michael Hoffman would come home in 3rd position with Ashley Logan and Dave Cooper completing the top five spots.

The final division of the night would see the Tarvin Auto Service Freedom 4’s and it was 2016 track champion Chris Vance taking the win and sealing the championship in his Northwest Transmission, Wilson and Son Body Shop, Diamond Cut Lawn Care sponsored car. The Rusty Yarger owned machine would sweep the night winning the heat race and feature event. Alanah Weis would come home in second spot with Mark Horn, Curt Daniels, and Nathan Ball completing the top five running order. The feature event was red flagged on lap seven, as Mike Clark would barrel roll through turn one. Kids had fun with bicycle races on the Front Stretch at intermission.