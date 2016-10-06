Sherry A Napier

Sherry Ann (Alexander) of age 55 of Georgetown, Ohio died Tuesday, October 4, 2016 at the Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia, Ohio. Mrs. Napier was a homemaker. She was born September 20, 1961 in Georgetown, Ohio the daughter of the late Leona Alexander. She was also ,preceded in death by six brothers – Gary Lee, James Lawrenceson, Edward Lee, Gerald, Richard and Ron Alexander and two sisters – Suetta and Carol Alexander.

Mrs. Napier is survived by her husband – James A. Napier, Sr. and one son – James Allen Napier, Jr. of Georgetown, Ohio;

Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at 1:00 P.M. Monday, October 10, 2016 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Pastor William Preston will officiate. Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. – 1:00 P.M. Monday at the funeral home.