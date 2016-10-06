Sectional tourney play begins for Western Brown girls tennis

By Wade Linville –

The regular season has come to a close for the Western Brown High School varsity girls tennis team.

The Lady Broncos were scheduled to begin play in the Southwest Ohio Division I Sectional Tournament at Mason High School on Oct. 6, coming off a narrow 3-2 loss at the hands of the New Richmond Lady Lions on Oct. 4 and a 5-0 victory over the Amelia Lady Barons on Oct. 3 to close out their regular season schedule.

Western Brown junior Hanna Young drew a bye for round one of the singles sectional tourney and will face the winner of the round one match-up between Anderson junior Daniel Stith and Amelia sophomore Jessica Hansel.

Western Brown senior Kasi Boyd will face the winner of the sectional match between Amelia junior Molly Stockton and Glen Este junior Emily Robison.

Western Brown junior Becca Carroll begins sectional singles play against Anderson senior Emmory Stump.

In Southwest Sectional doubles play at Mason, Western Brown’s team of junior Hailey Bradshaw and senior Kasey Fox will face off against Turpin’s Allison Musgrove and Morgan Reynolds in round one.

Western Brown’s doubles team of sophomore Brooklyn O’Hara and sophomore Savanna Roades will begin sectional play against Glen Este’s Deborah Ipinmoroti and Sarah Kesjes.

The Lady Broncos have battled their way through a tough regular season schedule that consisted of some very skilled players in the Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference American Division. On Sept. 22, the Lady Broncos topped Batavia 5-0 after falling to Goshen 3-2 on Sept. 21.

The Lady Broncos had no trouble claiming a 5-0 victory over Norwood on Sept. 20.

The Lady Bronco varsity tennis team is headed by seventh-year coach Gregg McKenzie.