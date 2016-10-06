Phillips, Sininger advance to district golf tourney

By Wade Linville –

Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington’s Dylan Phillips and Georgetown’s Lance Sininger headed to the Southwest District Division III Tournament at Beavercreek Golf Course on Oct. 6 after putting together expceptional individual performances in the sectional tournament at Walden Ponds Golf Course on Sept. 27.

Sininger finished sectional tournament play with an individual score of 74 to place third overall, while Phillips finished with an individual sectional tournament score of 87 to place 16th overall and the fourth individual to not qualify as part of a whole team.

Other Ripley individual scores at the sectional tourney included: Brian Dunn (89), Scottie Ott (99), Peyton Fyffe (101), Corey Germann (101).

The top four teams out of 13 competing teams advanced to the district tournament. Ripley missed qualifying as a team by only one spot. Middletown Christian earned the fourth spot with a 356 while the Ripley team finished fifth with a score of 376.