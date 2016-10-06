Lady Warriors looking to get back to winning ways

By Wade Linville –

After suffering losses to North Adams, Blanchester and Hillsboro just before the break for the Brown County Fair, the Eastern Lady Warriors looked to get back to their winning ways while hosting the Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington Lady Jays in a Southern Hills Athletic Conference Division I match on Oct. 6.

Even after their three consecutive losses going into fair break, the Lady Warriors still held a winning record of 10-8 on the season and stood at 7-2 in conference play.

Junior Haley Fannin ranks among the Lady Warriors’ attack leaders this season with 162 kills, while senior Kelsey Doss has racked up a total of 94 kills.

Doss and Fannin have also been leaders at the service line, along with junior Katilyn Duffey and senior Sydney Dotson.

Doss led the Lady Warriors at the service line with 39 aces, while Fannin had served out a total of 27 aces on the season.

Duffey recorded a total of 25 aces with a 22.3 ace-percentage, while Dotson racked up 21 aces off 174 total serves.

After facing the RULH Lady Jays on Oct. 6, the Lady Warriors were scheduled to host the West Union Lady Dragons for an SHAC match on Oct. 10.

The Lady Warriors will wrap-up their regular season schedule with an Oct. 11 home match against Fairfield and an Oct. 13 road match against Lynchburg-Clay.