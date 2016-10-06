G-Men rise to 2nd in SBAAC Nat’l Division

Georgetown boys top Blanchester, CNE –

The Georgetown G-Men rose to second place in Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference National Division standings with a successful week on their home field with league victories over Clermont Northeastern and Blanchester.

The G-Men played host to the CNE Rockets on Tuesday, Oct. 4, cruising to a 5-0 victory to up their league mark to 5-2-1. The G-Men were in third place in SBAAC National Division standings coming into Tuesday’s game with two league losses to the Bethel-Tate Tigers who lead in league standings, but on the same night as they defeated CNE, the Tigers pinned the Blanchester Wildcats with their second league loss to put the G-Men and the Wildcats in a tie for second place in league standings with 5-2-1 records.

After tying Blanchester on the road earlier in the season, the G-Men played host to the Wildcats on Oct. 5 to capture a 1-0 victory. Georgetown junior Logan Doss scored the winning goal with around 13 minutes remaining in the second half, while on the defensive end it was senior goalkeeper Zach Shouse coming through with some impressive saves throughout the night to hold the Blanchester team scoreless.

With only one league game remaining, the G-Men held at 6-2-1 league record. They were scheduled to host the Felicity-Franklin Cardinals in their final league game of the season on Tuesday, Oct. 11, a team the G-Men defeated 6-1 when they first faced on Aug. 31 at Felicity.

The team play by the G-Men has been outstanding going into post-season play.

It was senior Tanner Householder kicking off the scoring in their Oct. 4 win over CNE, firing for a goal with just over 22 minutes to go in the first half to give the G-Men a 1-0 lead.

Then it was sophomore Cameron Brookbank getting in on the scoring action, scoring a header goal off a corner kick by senior Chris Hettinger to expand the Georgetown lead to 2-0 near the midway point in the first half.

At halftime, it was the G-Men leading 2-0.

Coming off halftime break, it was Doss scoring a header goal off a corner kick by sophomore JT Householder to give the G-Men a 3-0 lead.

With the clock closing in on the 24-minute mark in the second half, it was Doss scoring off a flip throw-in that bounced once just in front of the goal and was touched by the CNE goalkeeper as it made its way into the net to give the G-Men a 4-0 lead.

The final goal of the night came from senior Solomon Underwood, who scored on a solo attack with under four minutes to go to cap off the Georgetown victory.

“I feel like we have had players in the right positions and everyone is doing their job on the field. When we do this, it creates good opportunities for us. Blanchester is a tough team and they don’t give up many goals with their tough defense and good goal keeping. We knew it was only going to take one goal to win that game,” said Georgetown head coach Cory Cahall. “We were able to finish on one of our scoring opportunities with a great individual effort by Logan Doss. Also, we have gotten stellar goal keeping from Senior goal keeper Zach Shouse, who recorded his 8th shutout of the season. He made some amazing athletic saves and kept Blanchester off the scoreboard. The younger players on the team have continued to progress this season. Each time out on the field they are making better decisions and reacting quicker to the game play. As a team, we are improving as the season goes. There are several ties and a couple losses that could have very easily been in the win column for us this year if we could have finished a few more of our scoring opportunities. That is just the way soccer goes sometimes. I am very pleased with our team and the efforts from all of our players. We hope to secure second place in league play with a win over Felicity next Tuesday. This will be an improvement over last years third place league finish.”