Christopher W. Baker, age 39 of Georgetown, Ohio died Tuesday, October 4, 2016 near Georgetown, Ohio. He was an electrical tradesman. Chris was born September 14, 1977 in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of Nelson and Janet (Wagner) Baker of Georgetown, Ohio.

Besides his parents, he is survived by one son – Zachary Clayton Baker and Kianna Marshall of Williamsburg, Ohio; one granddaughter – Sophia Grace Baker; one sister – Tina Francis and husband Erick of Mt. Orab, Ohio; one brother – Jason Baker and wife Mikka of Felicity, Ohio and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Private graveside services will be held Friday, October 7, 2016 at the convenience of the family. There will be no visitation. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio. If desired, memorial donations may be sent to the Christopher Baker memorial donation account by Jason Baker at Chase Bank for a fund to be set into trust for his granddaughter Sophia. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.

