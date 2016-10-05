Virginia E Deininger

Virginia Evaline Deininger, age 66 of Fayetteville, Ohio died Monday, October 3, 2016 at the Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio. She was a home maker. Virginia was born February 9, 1950 in Cincinnati, Ohio the daughter of the late Gilbert and Mary (Mounsey) Hansford.

Ms. Deininger is survived by one daughter – Deanna VanWinkle and husband Roy of Fayetteville, Ohio; three grandchildren – Keith VanWinkle and wife Megan of Mt.Orab, Ohio and Brandon and Makayla VanWinkle both of Fayetteville, Ohio; two great grandchildren – Tristin VanWinkle and Evelyn King; one brother – Gary Hansford of Dayton, Ohio; one sister – Judy Pelfrey and husband Porter of Boone County, Kentucky and serval nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday, October 7, 2016 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio, Ted House will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Friday at the funeral home with cremation to follow.