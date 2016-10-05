Shirley J Carr

Shirley Jean Carr, age 81 of Batavia, Ohio, Ohio died Monday, October 3, 2016 at the Mason Christian Village in Mason, Ohio. She was an executive secretary for Procter and Gamble, an active member of the Mt. Orab United Methodist Church, a Hunter Jumper Equestrian Champion with winning numerous ribbons and trophies, a Philanthropist, a devoted aunt to seven nieces and nephews and had a great love for her horse farm and the many small animals and pets. Shirley was born August 19, 1935 in Greenbush, Ohio the daughter of the late Harold Young and Dorothy (Honaker) Young Smith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband – Robert Carr in 2010. Shirley Jean Carr, age 81 of Batavia, Ohio, Ohio died Monday, October 3, 2016 at the Mason Christian Village in Mason, Ohio. She was an executive secretary for Procter and Gamble, an active member of the Mt. Orab United Methodist Church, a Hunter Jumper Equestrian Champion with winning numerous ribbons and trophies, a Philanthropist, a devoted aunt to seven nieces and nephews and had a great love for her horse farm and the many small animals and pets. Shirley was born August 19, 1935 in Greenbush, Ohio the daughter of the late Harold Young and Dorothy (Honaker) Young Smith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband – Robert Carr in 2010.

Mrs. Carr is survived by six brothers and sisters – Ed Smith of Maineville, Ohio, Robert Smith of Springboro, Ohio, Frank Young, Clara (Young) Morris and Bonnie Hill all of Mt. Orab, Ohio and Tammy Lahun of Adams County, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 P.M. Saturday, October 8, 2016 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Bruce Dickerson will officiate. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M. Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Mt. Orab Cemetery in Mt. Orab, Ohio.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Mt. Orab United Methodist Church Memorial Fund, 212 Church Street, Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154.