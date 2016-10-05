Betty L Kelley Virginia E Deininger Shirley J Carr 2016 Brown County Fair comes to an end Coroner appeals ruling on Goldson investigation Ripley Federal merges with Southern Hills RUCK March set to raise veteran suicide awareness Louise I McCann Louise I McCann Jackie Garrison Kathy S Jordan Rockets rally for first league win Lady Broncos rise to 10-6 with win at Wilmington Broncos begin quest for SBAAC American Div. title Lady G-Men looking to bounce back from recent losses SHAC golf season in the books Lady Rockets top Whiteoak Fair Royalty chosen for 2016 Troop Box Ministry still going strong after 15 years Three sentenced in Common Pleas Alex K Miller Denvil Burchell Maneva H Teague Vincent A Cluxton Stanley J Brannock Robert L Dyer Mary L Phillips Broncos gallop to 9-0-1 with win over G-Men Tight battle continues for SBAAC American Division volleyball title Jays rally for win over Rockets Week 4 football roundup Sininger is SBAAC Nat’l Division Golfer of Year Lady Rockets top CCD, fall to CNE Janet R Reveal Paul D Hines Gas skimmers stealing identities Democrats meet in G’town Humane Society horses now up for adoption New ‘B-Fit Program’ at this year’s fair Drug Task Force marijuana eradication Cheryl L Sams Aaron S Cartwright Tommie E Stout Rockets soar past the Warriors, 5-0 G-Men place runner-up in Vern Hawkins XC Invite Lady Warriors cruise to victory over Fayetteville Broncos remain unbeaten at 6-0-1 Lady G-Men win at Ripley Week 3 football roundup Broncos lead after round two of SBAAC American Division play Ohana Music Festival a huge success Man charged with 292 counts of child porn possession G’Town Council resolves zoning issues, to hold public meeting on medical marijuana Chase pleads guilty to obscenity charges Georgetown Nativity Scene to be on display, much longer this year Georgetown Police Chief Rob Freeland, updates council on village happenings Jay R Crawford Kenneth James Verne Wisby, Sr Kenneth J Barber Olivette F Corbett David E Kelsey, Sr Betty A Stegbauer Virginia McConnaughey Chantal C Cook Chase pleads guilty to obscenity charges Brown County jobless rate at 16 year low UC to eliminate smoking on campus Marjorie M Hardy James A Housh SWRMC Home Health business is sold Man charged after a fight results in death Six sentenced in Common Pleas Bevens running for Ohio State Board of Education Donna Frost to perform in Georgetown Sept. 8 2016 HIKE 4 HOPE 3-Mile Walk Run set for Sept. 11 James Adams, Sr Ashley D Ring, Sr Gladys Warner 2016 Prep Football Preview Anna M Huber Patricia L Slagle Colleen S Hannah Helen B Hensley Nick Owens to run for state board of education Ten indicted by Brown County Grand Jury Troop Box Ministries alive and well, continues to send gift boxes to troops after 16 years Veteran’s Home Golf Tournament planned Four sentenced in common pleas Susan G Simpson Mary P Walsh Jerald R Hauke Charles Rodenberg Shelia D Fist Shirley M Josche John T Denier Raymond L Knell Dorothy E Holton Jayce CJ Bradford Georgetown asked to pay for full time drug officer
Obituaries

Shirley J Carr

About

Written by News Democrat Leave a comment
image_74Shirley Jean Carr, age 81 of Batavia, Ohio, Ohio died Monday, October 3, 2016 at the Mason Christian Village in Mason, Ohio. She was an executive secretary for Procter and Gamble, an active member of the Mt. Orab United Methodist Church, a Hunter Jumper Equestrian Champion with winning numerous ribbons and trophies, a Philanthropist, a devoted aunt to seven nieces and nephews and had a great love for her horse farm and the many small animals and pets.  Shirley was born August 19, 1935 in Greenbush, Ohio the daughter of the late Harold Young and Dorothy (Honaker) Young Smith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband – Robert Carr in 2010.
Mrs. Carr is survived by six brothers and sisters – Ed Smith of Maineville, Ohio, Robert Smith of Springboro, Ohio, Frank Young, Clara (Young) Morris and Bonnie Hill all of Mt. Orab, Ohio and Tammy Lahun of Adams County, Ohio.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 P.M. Saturday, October 8, 2016 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio.  Bruce Dickerson will officiate. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M. Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Mt. Orab Cemetery in Mt. Orab, Ohio.
If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Mt. Orab United Methodist Church Memorial Fund, 212 Church Street, Mt. Orab, Ohio  45154.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

