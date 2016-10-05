RUCK March set to raise veteran suicide awareness

By Martha B. Jacob –

The latest statistics released by the Department of Veteran’s Affairs report s that every 65 minutes in America, a soldier or a Veteran commits suicide. That’s an estimated 22 per day which represents nearly 20% of all suicides in the United States.

Those statistics are staggering and disturbing to everyone, but one group, Active Heroes is doing something to help with the problem.

A 501c3 charity, Active Heroes has a mission to support all U.S. military service members, veterans and their families through physical, educational and emotional programs in an effort to eliminate military/veteran suicides, according to Shawn Carter, team leader for Active Heroes/Carry the Fallen.

“We have organized a special Team ABA Southern Ohio (one of only five teams in Ohio) RUCK March for Saturday, Oct. 8 , to be held in Mt. Orab,” Carter said. “This is actually a hiking event that will last about three hours, as we ruck march to help raise awareness about the seriousness of soldier/veteran suicide and PTSD problems America is facing.”

The RUCK will start at Hardcore Elinte Fitness, 350 Apple Street in Mt. Orab with registration at 1 p.m. Opening ceremony will begin at 1:45 p.m. with Posting Colors and group pictures. The RUCK March will begin at 2 p.m. rain or shine.

Carter said that there were a few things participants need to know and bring to the event including:

• A good attitude and mentality to help our soldiers and veterans;

• A RUCK sack (backpack) filled with at least 22 pounds of weight;

• 22-16 ounce bottles of water = 22 pounds;

• An American Flag for anyone who wants to carry one;

• Dress accordingly for the weather that day;

• Feel free to wear anything military or patriotic;

• Wear shoes/boots that will be comfortable during the 3 hour (6 miles) event.

Snacks and water will be provided for all who participate. To find more information on Team ABA, Southern Ohio – Carry the Fallen visit them on Facebook or text Carter at (937) 763-8166.