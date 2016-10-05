2016 Brown County Fair comes to an end Coroner appeals ruling on Goldson investigation Ripley Federal merges with Southern Hills RUCK March set to raise veteran suicide awareness Louise I McCann Louise I McCann Jackie Garrison Kathy S Jordan Rockets rally for first league win Lady Broncos rise to 10-6 with win at Wilmington Broncos begin quest for SBAAC American Div. title Lady G-Men looking to bounce back from recent losses SHAC golf season in the books Lady Rockets top Whiteoak Fair Royalty chosen for 2016 Troop Box Ministry still going strong after 15 years Three sentenced in Common Pleas Alex K Miller Denvil Burchell Maneva H Teague Vincent A Cluxton Stanley J Brannock Robert L Dyer Mary L Phillips Broncos gallop to 9-0-1 with win over G-Men Tight battle continues for SBAAC American Division volleyball title Jays rally for win over Rockets Week 4 football roundup Sininger is SBAAC Nat’l Division Golfer of Year Lady Rockets top CCD, fall to CNE Janet R Reveal Paul D Hines Gas skimmers stealing identities Democrats meet in G’town Humane Society horses now up for adoption New ‘B-Fit Program’ at this year’s fair Drug Task Force marijuana eradication Cheryl L Sams Aaron S Cartwright Tommie E Stout Rockets soar past the Warriors, 5-0 G-Men place runner-up in Vern Hawkins XC Invite Lady Warriors cruise to victory over Fayetteville Broncos remain unbeaten at 6-0-1 Lady G-Men win at Ripley Week 3 football roundup Broncos lead after round two of SBAAC American Division play Ohana Music Festival a huge success Man charged with 292 counts of child porn possession G’Town Council resolves zoning issues, to hold public meeting on medical marijuana Chase pleads guilty to obscenity charges Georgetown Nativity Scene to be on display, much longer this year Georgetown Police Chief Rob Freeland, updates council on village happenings Jay R Crawford Kenneth James Verne Wisby, Sr Kenneth J Barber Olivette F Corbett David E Kelsey, Sr Betty A Stegbauer Virginia McConnaughey Chantal C Cook Chase pleads guilty to obscenity charges Brown County jobless rate at 16 year low UC to eliminate smoking on campus Marjorie M Hardy James A Housh SWRMC Home Health business is sold Man charged after a fight results in death Six sentenced in Common Pleas Bevens running for Ohio State Board of Education Donna Frost to perform in Georgetown Sept. 8 2016 HIKE 4 HOPE 3-Mile Walk Run set for Sept. 11 James Adams, Sr Ashley D Ring, Sr Gladys Warner 2016 Prep Football Preview Anna M Huber Patricia L Slagle Colleen S Hannah Helen B Hensley Nick Owens to run for state board of education Ten indicted by Brown County Grand Jury Troop Box Ministries alive and well, continues to send gift boxes to troops after 16 years Veteran’s Home Golf Tournament planned Four sentenced in common pleas Susan G Simpson Mary P Walsh Jerald R Hauke Charles Rodenberg Shelia D Fist Shirley M Josche John T Denier Raymond L Knell Dorothy E Holton Jayce CJ Bradford Georgetown asked to pay for full time drug officer 2016 Ohio Valley Antique Machinery Show ODOT opens new maintenance building Glenn O Stroop Jr
News

RUCK March set to raise veteran suicide awareness

About

Written by News Democrat Leave a comment
By Martha B. Jacob –
The latest statistics released by the Department of Veteran’s Affairs report s that every 65 minutes in America,  a soldier or a Veteran commits suicide. That’s an estimated 22 per day which represents nearly 20% of all suicides in the United States.
Those statistics are staggering and disturbing to everyone, but one group, Active Heroes is doing something to help with the problem.
A 501c3 charity, Active Heroes has a mission to support all U.S. military service members, veterans and their families through physical, educational and emotional programs in an effort to eliminate military/veteran suicides, according to Shawn Carter, team leader for Active Heroes/Carry the Fallen.
“We have organized a special Team ABA Southern Ohio (one of only five teams in Ohio) RUCK March for Saturday, Oct. 8, to be held in Mt. Orab,” Carter said. “This is actually a hiking event that will last about three hours, as we ruck march to help raise awareness about the seriousness of soldier/veteran suicide and PTSD problems  America is facing.”
The RUCK will start at Hardcore Elinte Fitness, 350 Apple Street in Mt. Orab with registration at 1 p.m. Opening ceremony will begin at 1:45 p.m. with Posting Colors and group pictures. The RUCK March will begin at 2 p.m. rain or shine.
Carter said that there were a few things participants need to know and bring to the event  including:
• A good attitude and mentality to help our soldiers and veterans;
• A RUCK sack (backpack) filled with at least 22 pounds of weight;
• 22-16 ounce bottles of water = 22 pounds;
• An American Flag for anyone who wants to carry one;
• Dress accordingly for the weather that day;
• Feel free to wear anything military or patriotic;
• Wear shoes/boots that will be comfortable during the 3 hour (6 miles) event.
Snacks and water will be provided for all who participate. To find more information on Team ABA, Southern Ohio – Carry the Fallen visit them on Facebook or text Carter at (937) 763-8166.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

2016 News Democrat