Ripley Federal merges with Southern Hills

Southern Hills Community Bank of Leesburg and Ripley Federal Savings Bank of Ripley would like to announce the signing of a merger agreement between the two institutions.

Each institution is known for its strong commitment to customer service and community involvement, and a merger gives each institution the opportunity to operate together in a larger area with a presence in both Highland and Brown counties.

“Customers will enjoy the convenience of combined products and services as well as more branch locations while maintaining the same hometown service they are accustomed to. Our similar cultures will assist us in creating a strong, community-focused financial institution,” said Jeff Cloud, President and CEO of Southern Hills Community Bank.

“Ripley Federal Savings Bank is excited about joining with Southern Hills Community Bank. They share the same goal of excellent customer service as Ripley Federal, and we look forward to this mutual partnership,” said Bill Geschwind, Chairman of the Board of Ripley Federal.

Michael Mussinan, President and CEO of Ripley Federal, said “Both banks have a long history of serving their communities. By coming together as one, it allows us to continue to offer the same exceptional products and services that customers of both banks have come to expect.”

Following the completion of the merger, the combined bank will operate under Southern Hills Community Bank’s name with the main office located in Leesburg. Branch locations will be in Greenfield, Lynchburg, Ripley and Georgetown.

The combined banks will have assets of approximately $150 million.