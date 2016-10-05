2016 Brown County Fair comes to an end Coroner appeals ruling on Goldson investigation Ripley Federal merges with Southern Hills RUCK March set to raise veteran suicide awareness Louise I McCann Louise I McCann Jackie Garrison Kathy S Jordan Rockets rally for first league win Lady Broncos rise to 10-6 with win at Wilmington Broncos begin quest for SBAAC American Div. title Lady G-Men looking to bounce back from recent losses SHAC golf season in the books Lady Rockets top Whiteoak Fair Royalty chosen for 2016 Troop Box Ministry still going strong after 15 years Three sentenced in Common Pleas Alex K Miller Denvil Burchell Maneva H Teague Vincent A Cluxton Stanley J Brannock Robert L Dyer Mary L Phillips Broncos gallop to 9-0-1 with win over G-Men Tight battle continues for SBAAC American Division volleyball title Jays rally for win over Rockets Week 4 football roundup Sininger is SBAAC Nat’l Division Golfer of Year Lady Rockets top CCD, fall to CNE Janet R Reveal Paul D Hines Gas skimmers stealing identities Democrats meet in G’town Humane Society horses now up for adoption New ‘B-Fit Program’ at this year’s fair Drug Task Force marijuana eradication Cheryl L Sams Aaron S Cartwright Tommie E Stout Rockets soar past the Warriors, 5-0 G-Men place runner-up in Vern Hawkins XC Invite Lady Warriors cruise to victory over Fayetteville Broncos remain unbeaten at 6-0-1 Lady G-Men win at Ripley Week 3 football roundup Broncos lead after round two of SBAAC American Division play Ohana Music Festival a huge success Man charged with 292 counts of child porn possession G’Town Council resolves zoning issues, to hold public meeting on medical marijuana Chase pleads guilty to obscenity charges Georgetown Nativity Scene to be on display, much longer this year Georgetown Police Chief Rob Freeland, updates council on village happenings Jay R Crawford Kenneth James Verne Wisby, Sr Kenneth J Barber Olivette F Corbett David E Kelsey, Sr Betty A Stegbauer Virginia McConnaughey Chantal C Cook Chase pleads guilty to obscenity charges Brown County jobless rate at 16 year low UC to eliminate smoking on campus Marjorie M Hardy James A Housh SWRMC Home Health business is sold Man charged after a fight results in death Six sentenced in Common Pleas Bevens running for Ohio State Board of Education Donna Frost to perform in Georgetown Sept. 8 2016 HIKE 4 HOPE 3-Mile Walk Run set for Sept. 11 James Adams, Sr Ashley D Ring, Sr Gladys Warner 2016 Prep Football Preview Anna M Huber Patricia L Slagle Colleen S Hannah Helen B Hensley Nick Owens to run for state board of education Ten indicted by Brown County Grand Jury Troop Box Ministries alive and well, continues to send gift boxes to troops after 16 years Veteran’s Home Golf Tournament planned Four sentenced in common pleas Susan G Simpson Mary P Walsh Jerald R Hauke Charles Rodenberg Shelia D Fist Shirley M Josche John T Denier Raymond L Knell Dorothy E Holton Jayce CJ Bradford Georgetown asked to pay for full time drug officer 2016 Ohio Valley Antique Machinery Show ODOT opens new maintenance building Glenn O Stroop Jr
News

Coroner appeals ruling on Goldson investigation

About

Written by News Democrat Leave a comment

By Wayne Gates –

Brown County Coroner Dr. Judith Varnau is appealing the ruling that she may not investigate the death of Zachary Goldson any further and must personally pay almost $10,000 in attorneys fees and court costs.
Brown County Common Pleas Judge Scott Gusweiler made that ruling on Sept. 8.
Gusweiler also prohibited Varnau from changing her ruling on Goldson’s mode, manner and cause of death.
A notice of appeal was filed with the Ohio 12th District Court of Appeals on Sept. 12.
Gusweiler issued a stay of his ruling pending the appeal on Sept. 14, writing that “The temporary orders issued by this court during the pendency of the case remain in full force and effect.”
Those temporary orders include prohibiting Varnau from conducting any further investigation into Goldson’s death.
The case will be proceeding on the regular calendar of the appeals court, which means that a ruling is not expected until Spring or even Summer of 2017.
Dr. Varnau did not file for re-election for office and will leave her position on January 1.
Gusweiler’s ruling comes after a nearly two year battle with current and former members of the Brown County Sheriff’s Office over Goldson’s death.
Goldson died in custody on October of 2013.  He was found hanging in his cell.   Varnau ruled the death a homicide in December of 2013.
After a lengthy investigation, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation concluded that  Goldson’s death a suicide in December of 2014.
A Brown County Grand Jury did not indict anyone in connection with Goldson’s death.
In January of 2015, five current and former members of the Brown County Sheriff’s Office filed a motion for a preliminary injunction  to prevent Varnau from opening a coroner’s inquest into Goldson’s death.
That request was granted, along with a ruling by Gusweiler in April of 2015 that the coroner may not continue her investigation pending a final decision. A hearing on the matter was held in March of this year, with Gusweiler ruling on the case on Sept. 8.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

2016 News Democrat