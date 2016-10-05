Betty L Kelley

Betty Louise Kelley, 84 years of Seaman, passed away on Tuesday September 20, 2016 in Villa Georgetown. She was born on October 31, 1931 in Ross County, the daughter of the late Ray & Austa (Raines) Badgley.

Betty was a member of the Winchester United Methodist Church. She is survived by her husband Vergil V. “Val” Kelley, whom she was united in marriage on August 16, 1948. She is also survived by two daughters, Kathy Leeann (Tim) Howard of New Vienna, and Lori (Joe) Purdy of Sardinia; one brother, Bob Badgley of Greenfield; seven grandchildren: Valerie Jordan, Ashlee (Cory) Scheadler, Kyle (Kim) Purdy, David (Breanna) Howard, Darren (Desiree) Howard, Kaylee Purdy and Kendall Purdy, six great grandchildren: Kylee Howard, Alex Jordan, Ocie Howard, Aven Scheadler, Kasen Purdy and Ara Scheadler and one great-great granddaughter, Adalynn Howard.

Funeral Services were held at 3:00 PM Sunday September 25, 2016 at the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home in Seaman with a burial that followed at the Mt. Leigh Cemetery. Donations can be made to the Stein Hospice.

