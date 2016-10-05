2016 Brown County Fair comes to an end Coroner appeals ruling on Goldson investigation Ripley Federal merges with Southern Hills RUCK March set to raise veteran suicide awareness Louise I McCann Louise I McCann Jackie Garrison Kathy S Jordan Rockets rally for first league win Lady Broncos rise to 10-6 with win at Wilmington Broncos begin quest for SBAAC American Div. title Lady G-Men looking to bounce back from recent losses SHAC golf season in the books Lady Rockets top Whiteoak Fair Royalty chosen for 2016 Troop Box Ministry still going strong after 15 years Three sentenced in Common Pleas Alex K Miller Denvil Burchell Maneva H Teague Vincent A Cluxton Stanley J Brannock Robert L Dyer Mary L Phillips Broncos gallop to 9-0-1 with win over G-Men Tight battle continues for SBAAC American Division volleyball title Jays rally for win over Rockets Week 4 football roundup Sininger is SBAAC Nat’l Division Golfer of Year Lady Rockets top CCD, fall to CNE Janet R Reveal Paul D Hines Gas skimmers stealing identities Democrats meet in G’town Humane Society horses now up for adoption New ‘B-Fit Program’ at this year’s fair Drug Task Force marijuana eradication Cheryl L Sams Aaron S Cartwright Tommie E Stout Rockets soar past the Warriors, 5-0 G-Men place runner-up in Vern Hawkins XC Invite Lady Warriors cruise to victory over Fayetteville Broncos remain unbeaten at 6-0-1 Lady G-Men win at Ripley Week 3 football roundup Broncos lead after round two of SBAAC American Division play Ohana Music Festival a huge success Man charged with 292 counts of child porn possession G’Town Council resolves zoning issues, to hold public meeting on medical marijuana Chase pleads guilty to obscenity charges Georgetown Nativity Scene to be on display, much longer this year Georgetown Police Chief Rob Freeland, updates council on village happenings Jay R Crawford Kenneth James Verne Wisby, Sr Kenneth J Barber Olivette F Corbett David E Kelsey, Sr Betty A Stegbauer Virginia McConnaughey Chantal C Cook Chase pleads guilty to obscenity charges Brown County jobless rate at 16 year low UC to eliminate smoking on campus Marjorie M Hardy James A Housh SWRMC Home Health business is sold Man charged after a fight results in death Six sentenced in Common Pleas Bevens running for Ohio State Board of Education Donna Frost to perform in Georgetown Sept. 8 2016 HIKE 4 HOPE 3-Mile Walk Run set for Sept. 11 James Adams, Sr Ashley D Ring, Sr Gladys Warner 2016 Prep Football Preview Anna M Huber Patricia L Slagle Colleen S Hannah Helen B Hensley Nick Owens to run for state board of education Ten indicted by Brown County Grand Jury Troop Box Ministries alive and well, continues to send gift boxes to troops after 16 years Veteran’s Home Golf Tournament planned Four sentenced in common pleas Susan G Simpson Mary P Walsh Jerald R Hauke Charles Rodenberg Shelia D Fist Shirley M Josche John T Denier Raymond L Knell Dorothy E Holton Jayce CJ Bradford Georgetown asked to pay for full time drug officer 2016 Ohio Valley Antique Machinery Show ODOT opens new maintenance building Glenn O Stroop Jr
News

2016 Brown County Fair comes to an end

About

Written by News Democrat Leave a comment

By Wayne Gates –

The 165th Brown County Fair is in the books.
“It was a great success this year,” said Senior Fair Board Secretary Juanita Barricklow.
“We had the third largest gate receipts in our history, despite Wednesday being a washout.”
Rain and cold temperatures on Sept. 28 held down attendance and even forced the cancellation of the cheerleading competition.
“We sold lots of season passes which made a big difference.  We sold over $20,000 worth of those.  That shows that the Brown County community really embraces the fair,” Barricklow said.
She also took time to thank one of the biggest supporters of the 2016 fair.
“The Mt. Orab Auto Mall sponsored the talent show and Sawyer Brown, and Josh Williams of the auto mall was one of the talent show judges, so we would like to thank them for their commitment to the fair,” Barricklow said.
Hannah Kaltenbach of Batavia was the winner of the 2016 talent show, winning $1000.
Finishing in second place was Timmy ‘Elvis’ Hembree ($800), third was Emma Sandker ($600), fourth place went to Luke Witt ($400) and finishing in fifth place was Jeremy Bryant ($200).
Ten other contestants won $100 each.  They were Dee Jay Wells, Caleb Girtman, Joshua Stewart, Eddie Henderson, Sarah Jones, Kaitlyn Blum, Anna Weigand, Jon Dunn, Troy Wait and Mikkayla Kelley.
Barricklow said that the fair board is already looking forward to the 2017 fair.
“We are hoping to get the Budweiser Clydesdales here next year.  We don’t have a promise from them yet, but they are thinking about it,” Barricklow said.
“We don’t know what the Tuesday night talent will be yet, but Bob Hardyman will be working on that to get the best performer we can for next year.”
The dates for the 2017 Brown County Fair are Sept. 25-30, with the schedule for the big events remaining the same.
“If anyone has any suggestions for next year, we are very open.  Just call us at 378-3558 or talk to any senior fair board member,” Barricklow said.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

2016 News Democrat