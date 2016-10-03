Louise I McCann

Louise Isabele McCann of Ripley, Ohio died Saturday, October 1, 2016 at her residence. She worked for the former U.S. Shoe Factory in Ripley, Ohio for ten years and later retired from the former Browning’s Manufacturing in Maysville, Kentucky. Mrs. McCann was born December 26, 1928 in Lewis County, Kentucky the daughter of the late Arrie and Didama (McCoy) Manns. She was also preceded in death by her husband – Stewart Lee McCann; one son – Phillip Shelby McCann; two grandchildren – Jamie Polley and Jonathan McCann; one sister – Edna Toller; three brothers – Wally Manns, Homer Manns and Morris Toller, Jr..

Mrs. McCann is survived by two daughters – Brenda Fussnecker of Aberdeen, Ohio and Cheryl McCann of Ripley, Ohio; two sons – Jim and John McCann, both of Ripley, Ohio; five grandchildren; six great grandchildren; four sisters – Georgia Toller of Vanceburg, Kentucky, Dorothy Toller of Vanceburg, Kentucky, Mary and Lucille of Virginia.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday, October 6, 2016 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. on Thursday. Interment will follow the funeral service in Maysville Cemetery in Maysville, Kentucky.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com