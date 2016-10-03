Kathy S Jordan

Kathy Sue Jordan, age 68 of Williamsburg, Ohio died Thursday, September 29, 2016 at Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia, Ohio. She was retired from the Senco Corporation. Kathy was born July 25, 1948 in Williamsburg, Ohio the daughter of the late Eugene Carl and Ilma (McClanahan) Henderson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by five brothers and sisters – Randall Henderson, Patricia Payne, Melody Henderson, William Henderson and Gena Nichols.

Mrs. Jordan is survived by her husband – Roger Jordan; two daughters – Rhonda Johnson and husband Philip of Georgetown, Ohio and Rebecca Mosher and husband Michael of Eastgate, Ohio; one son – Rodney Jordan and wife Nicole of Bethel, Ohio; three sisters – Teresa Walesch of San Antonio, Texas, Dena Younker of Wyoming and Sandra Mayes of Amelia, Ohio; one brother – Anthony Henderson and wife LouAnn of Mt. Orab, Ohio; two brothers-in-law – Glen Payne of Mt. Orab, Ohio and Lexe Nichols of Lynchburg, Ohio; one sister-in-law – Nancy Henderson of Texas and seven grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, October 4, 2016 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Rev. Tony Henderson will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Mt. Orab Cemetery in Mt. Orab, Ohio.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 2808 Reading Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45206 or to the American Lung Association, 11113 Kenwood Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45242-1817.

