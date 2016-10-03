Jackie Garrison Kathy S Jordan Rockets rally for first league win Lady Broncos rise to 10-6 with win at Wilmington Broncos begin quest for SBAAC American Div. title Lady G-Men looking to bounce back from recent losses SHAC golf season in the books Lady Rockets top Whiteoak Fair Royalty chosen for 2016 Troop Box Ministry still going strong after 15 years Three sentenced in Common Pleas Alex K Miller Denvil Burchell Maneva H Teague Vincent A Cluxton Stanley J Brannock Robert L Dyer Mary L Phillips Broncos gallop to 9-0-1 with win over G-Men Tight battle continues for SBAAC American Division volleyball title Jays rally for win over Rockets Week 4 football roundup Sininger is SBAAC Nat’l Division Golfer of Year Lady Rockets top CCD, fall to CNE Janet R Reveal Paul D Hines Gas skimmers stealing identities Democrats meet in G’town Humane Society horses now up for adoption New ‘B-Fit Program’ at this year’s fair Drug Task Force marijuana eradication Cheryl L Sams Aaron S Cartwright Tommie E Stout Rockets soar past the Warriors, 5-0 G-Men place runner-up in Vern Hawkins XC Invite Lady Warriors cruise to victory over Fayetteville Broncos remain unbeaten at 6-0-1 Lady G-Men win at Ripley Week 3 football roundup Broncos lead after round two of SBAAC American Division play Ohana Music Festival a huge success Man charged with 292 counts of child porn possession G’Town Council resolves zoning issues, to hold public meeting on medical marijuana Chase pleads guilty to obscenity charges Georgetown Nativity Scene to be on display, much longer this year Georgetown Police Chief Rob Freeland, updates council on village happenings Jay R Crawford Kenneth James Verne Wisby, Sr Kenneth J Barber Olivette F Corbett David E Kelsey, Sr Betty A Stegbauer Virginia McConnaughey Chantal C Cook Chase pleads guilty to obscenity charges Brown County jobless rate at 16 year low UC to eliminate smoking on campus Marjorie M Hardy James A Housh SWRMC Home Health business is sold Man charged after a fight results in death Six sentenced in Common Pleas Bevens running for Ohio State Board of Education Donna Frost to perform in Georgetown Sept. 8 2016 HIKE 4 HOPE 3-Mile Walk Run set for Sept. 11 James Adams, Sr Ashley D Ring, Sr Gladys Warner 2016 Prep Football Preview Anna M Huber Patricia L Slagle Colleen S Hannah Helen B Hensley Nick Owens to run for state board of education Ten indicted by Brown County Grand Jury Troop Box Ministries alive and well, continues to send gift boxes to troops after 16 years Veteran’s Home Golf Tournament planned Four sentenced in common pleas Susan G Simpson Mary P Walsh Jerald R Hauke Charles Rodenberg Shelia D Fist Shirley M Josche John T Denier Raymond L Knell Dorothy E Holton Jayce CJ Bradford Georgetown asked to pay for full time drug officer 2016 Ohio Valley Antique Machinery Show ODOT opens new maintenance building Glenn O Stroop Jr Lloyd M Malott John J Ward Mae F Miller Robert E Nash Jay D Cutrell Cyclist’s death under investigation
Kathy S Jordan

image_61Kathy Sue Jordan, age 68 of Williamsburg, Ohio died Thursday, September 29, 2016 at Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia, Ohio. She was retired from the Senco Corporation. Kathy was born July 25, 1948 in Williamsburg, Ohio the daughter of the late Eugene Carl and Ilma (McClanahan) Henderson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by five brothers and sisters – Randall Henderson, Patricia Payne, Melody Henderson, William Henderson and Gena Nichols.

Mrs. Jordan is survived by her husband – Roger Jordan; two daughters – Rhonda Johnson and husband Philip of Georgetown, Ohio and Rebecca Mosher and husband Michael of Eastgate, Ohio; one son – Rodney Jordan and wife Nicole of Bethel, Ohio; three sisters – Teresa Walesch of San Antonio, Texas, Dena Younker of Wyoming and Sandra Mayes of Amelia, Ohio; one brother – Anthony Henderson and wife LouAnn of Mt. Orab, Ohio; two brothers-in-law – Glen Payne of Mt. Orab, Ohio and Lexe Nichols of Lynchburg, Ohio; one sister-in-law – Nancy Henderson of Texas and seven grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, October 4, 2016 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Rev. Tony Henderson will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Mt. Orab Cemetery in Mt. Orab, Ohio.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 2808 Reading Road, Cincinnati, Ohio  45206 or to the American Lung Association, 11113 Kenwood Road, Cincinnati, Ohio  45242-1817.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

