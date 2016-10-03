Jackie Garrison, 57 years old of Felicity, Ohio passed away on October 1, 2016, at her home. She is survived by her Father: Clyde Garrison. Late Mother: Matilda Willis Garrison. 1 Sister: Rita Garrison. 3 Brothers: David (Angie) Garrison, Robert (Kathy) Garrison and Kenneth (Bonita) Garrison. Nieces and Nephews: Justin, Dasmynne, Daydrianna and McKinsey. 3 Great Nieces: Summer, Tyler and Cori. Numerous other family Members. Funeral Services will be at the Felicity First Baptist Church, 212 Prather Rd, Felicity, Ohio, on Thursday, October 6, 2016, at 1:00 PM. Visitation will be on Wednesday, October 5, 2016 from 5:00PM to 8:00 PM also at the church. Arrangements by the Charles H. McIntyre Funeral Home, 323 Union St., Felicity, Ohio 45120. Burial will be at Felicity Cemetery, Felicity, Ohio.