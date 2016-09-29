SHAC golf season in the books

Local players earn All-SHAC honors –

By Wade Linville –

After four rounds of the Southern Hills Athletic Conference high school golf action, the regular season is officially in the books.

The Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington Blue Jays, coached by Michael Scanlan, wrapped up a very successful season by finishing third overall in final SHAC standings with three golfers earning All-SHAC honors by finishing among the top 15 in the conference.

Ripley senior Dylan Phillips earned All-SHAC honors for the fourth year in a row. He played his most impressive round on the last day of the tournament by shooting a 37 and earning 6th place overall.

Ripley senior Scottie Ott earned All-SHAC honors for his second time. He had a rough third round, but he bounced back with a 43 in the final round to secure 12th place overall.

Junior Brian Dunn earned All-SHAC honors for his second time. He played most consistently over the four days (45, 43, 42, 45) and earned 11th place overall.

“The team’s success at the Southern Hills Athletic Conference establishes some positive momentum heading into the Division III Sectional Golf Tournament in Cincinnati on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at Walden Ponds Golf Course,” said Scanlan. “We must place as one of the top 4 teams out of 13 teams in order to advance to the District Tournament. If they play like they did during the league tournament, then we may surprise some of the teams in our sectional. Advancing to the District Tournament is possible and within our sights, so we plan to do everything we can to make it happen.”

The Eastern Warriors finished sixth of eight teams in SHAC play this season with one golfer, Jordan Johnson, finishing eighth overall in individual standings to earn All-SHAC honors.

Winning the SHAC this year was the team from West Union High School while the North Adams Green Devils finished runner-up.