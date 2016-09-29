SHAC golf season in the books Lady Rockets top Whiteoak Fair Royalty chosen for 2016 Troop Box Ministry still going strong after 15 years Three sentenced in Common Pleas Alex K Miller Denvil Burchell Maneva H Teague Vincent A Cluxton Stanley J Brannock Robert L Dyer Mary L Phillips Broncos gallop to 9-0-1 with win over G-Men Tight battle continues for SBAAC American Division volleyball title Jays rally for win over Rockets Week 4 football roundup Sininger is SBAAC Nat’l Division Golfer of Year Lady Rockets top CCD, fall to CNE Janet R Reveal Paul D Hines Gas skimmers stealing identities Democrats meet in G’town Humane Society horses now up for adoption New ‘B-Fit Program’ at this year’s fair Drug Task Force marijuana eradication Cheryl L Sams Aaron S Cartwright Tommie E Stout Rockets soar past the Warriors, 5-0 G-Men place runner-up in Vern Hawkins XC Invite Lady Warriors cruise to victory over Fayetteville Broncos remain unbeaten at 6-0-1 Lady G-Men win at Ripley Week 3 football roundup Broncos lead after round two of SBAAC American Division play Ohana Music Festival a huge success Man charged with 292 counts of child porn possession G’Town Council resolves zoning issues, to hold public meeting on medical marijuana Chase pleads guilty to obscenity charges Georgetown Nativity Scene to be on display, much longer this year Georgetown Police Chief Rob Freeland, updates council on village happenings Jay R Crawford Kenneth James Verne Wisby, Sr Kenneth J Barber Olivette F Corbett David E Kelsey, Sr Betty A Stegbauer Virginia McConnaughey Chantal C Cook Chase pleads guilty to obscenity charges Brown County jobless rate at 16 year low UC to eliminate smoking on campus Marjorie M Hardy James A Housh SWRMC Home Health business is sold Man charged after a fight results in death Six sentenced in Common Pleas Bevens running for Ohio State Board of Education Donna Frost to perform in Georgetown Sept. 8 2016 HIKE 4 HOPE 3-Mile Walk Run set for Sept. 11 James Adams, Sr Ashley D Ring, Sr Gladys Warner 2016 Prep Football Preview Anna M Huber Patricia L Slagle Colleen S Hannah Helen B Hensley Nick Owens to run for state board of education Ten indicted by Brown County Grand Jury Troop Box Ministries alive and well, continues to send gift boxes to troops after 16 years Veteran’s Home Golf Tournament planned Four sentenced in common pleas Susan G Simpson Mary P Walsh Jerald R Hauke Charles Rodenberg Shelia D Fist Shirley M Josche John T Denier Raymond L Knell Dorothy E Holton Jayce CJ Bradford Georgetown asked to pay for full time drug officer 2016 Ohio Valley Antique Machinery Show ODOT opens new maintenance building Glenn O Stroop Jr Lloyd M Malott John J Ward Mae F Miller Robert E Nash Jay D Cutrell Cyclist’s death under investigation Wenstrup visits Mt. Orab Two planes crash in Brown County Woodworker/Woodcarver show enjoyed by many Big show set for Aug. 18 on courthouse lawn Body Found on Bloomrose Road Two separate plane crashes within minutes in Brown County
Sports

SHAC golf season in the books

About

Written by News Democrat Leave a comment

Local players earn  All-SHAC honors –

By Wade Linville –

After four rounds of the Southern Hills Athletic Conference high school golf action, the regular season is officially in the books.
The Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington Blue Jays, coached by Michael Scanlan, wrapped up a very successful season by finishing third overall in final SHAC standings with three golfers earning All-SHAC honors by finishing among the top 15 in the conference.
Ripley senior Dylan Phillips earned All-SHAC honors for the fourth year in a row. He played his most impressive round on the last day of the tournament by shooting a 37 and earning 6th place overall.
Ripley senior Scottie Ott earned All-SHAC honors for his second time. He had a rough third round, but he bounced back with a 43 in the final round to secure 12th place overall.
Junior Brian Dunn earned All-SHAC honors for his second time. He played most consistently over the four days (45, 43, 42, 45) and earned 11th place overall.
“The team’s success at the Southern Hills Athletic Conference establishes some positive momentum heading into the Division III Sectional Golf Tournament in Cincinnati on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at Walden Ponds Golf Course,” said Scanlan. “We must place as one of the top 4 teams out of 13 teams in order to advance to the District Tournament. If they play like they did during the league tournament, then we may surprise some of the teams in our sectional. Advancing to the District Tournament is possible and within our sights, so we plan to do everything we can to make it happen.”
The Eastern Warriors finished sixth of eight teams in SHAC play this season with one golfer, Jordan Johnson, finishing eighth overall in individual standings to earn All-SHAC honors.
Winning the SHAC this year was the team from West Union High School while the North Adams Green Devils finished runner-up.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

2016 News Democrat