Lady Rockets top Whiteoak

Fayetteville’s Faith Stegbauer hammers down a spike during a Lady Rocket win this season.
Fayetteville-Perry volleyball team even at 4-4 in SHAC –

By Wade Linville –

The Fayetteville-Perry Lady Rockets upped their Southern Hills Athletic Conference record to 4-3 by topping the Whiteoak Lady Wildcats in a match at Fayetteville on Sept. 21.
It was a league match that lasted four sets with the home-standing Lady Rockets winning the first set 25-20 and falling in set two by a score of 25-22.
The Lady Rockets returned to claim a 25-22 win in set three, and capped off the match victory by dominating for a 25-11 win in set four.
The Lady Rockets were on the road Sept. 22 for an SHAC match against the Lynchburg-Clay Lady Mustangs, and it was the Lady Mustangs coming out on top in a match that lasted four sets (25-23, 23-25, 25-13, 25-23).
The Lady Rockets had this past week off from matches for the Brown County Fair break, and they will be back in action at Manchester High School for a league contest on Oct. 3.

