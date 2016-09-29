Lady Rockets top Whiteoak

Fayetteville-Perry volleyball team even at 4-4 in SHAC –

By Wade Linville –

The Fayetteville-Perry Lady Rockets upped their Southern Hills Athletic Conference record to 4-3 by topping the Whiteoak Lady Wildcats in a match at Fayetteville on Sept. 21.

It was a league match that lasted four sets with the home-standing Lady Rockets winning the first set 25-20 and falling in set two by a score of 25-22.

The Lady Rockets returned to claim a 25-22 win in set three, and capped off the match victory by dominating for a 25-11 win in set four.

The Lady Rockets were on the road Sept. 22 for an SHAC match against the Lynchburg-Clay Lady Mustangs, and it was the Lady Mustangs coming out on top in a match that lasted four sets (25-23, 23-25, 25-13, 25-23).

The Lady Rockets had this past week off from matches for the Brown County Fair break, and they will be back in action at Manchester High School for a league contest on Oct. 3.