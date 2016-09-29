Lady G-Men looking to bounce back from recent losses

By Wade Linville –

After winning seven of their first nine matches to start the 2016 fall season on a positive note, recent weeks have brought struggles for the Georgetown varsity volleyball squad.

Since their Sept. 7 win over West Union in a match that lasted five sets (25-16, 17-25, 25-11, 20-25, 15-11), the Lady G-Men have suffered two league losses and five non-league losses to bring them to a 7-9 overall record and a 2-3 record in Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference National Division play.

The Lady G-Men will return from Brown County Fair week to face Williamsburg in a road game on Oct. 4, and they return home to Georgetown to host Manchester for a non-league match on Oct. 5.