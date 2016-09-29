Rockets rally for first league win Lady Broncos rise to 10-6 with win at Wilmington Broncos begin quest for SBAAC American Div. title Lady G-Men looking to bounce back from recent losses SHAC golf season in the books Lady Rockets top Whiteoak Fair Royalty chosen for 2016 Troop Box Ministry still going strong after 15 years Three sentenced in Common Pleas Alex K Miller Denvil Burchell Maneva H Teague Vincent A Cluxton Stanley J Brannock Robert L Dyer Mary L Phillips Broncos gallop to 9-0-1 with win over G-Men Tight battle continues for SBAAC American Division volleyball title Jays rally for win over Rockets Week 4 football roundup Sininger is SBAAC Nat’l Division Golfer of Year Lady Rockets top CCD, fall to CNE Janet R Reveal Paul D Hines Gas skimmers stealing identities Democrats meet in G’town Humane Society horses now up for adoption New ‘B-Fit Program’ at this year’s fair Drug Task Force marijuana eradication Cheryl L Sams Aaron S Cartwright Tommie E Stout Rockets soar past the Warriors, 5-0 G-Men place runner-up in Vern Hawkins XC Invite Lady Warriors cruise to victory over Fayetteville Broncos remain unbeaten at 6-0-1 Lady G-Men win at Ripley Week 3 football roundup Broncos lead after round two of SBAAC American Division play Ohana Music Festival a huge success Man charged with 292 counts of child porn possession G’Town Council resolves zoning issues, to hold public meeting on medical marijuana Chase pleads guilty to obscenity charges Georgetown Nativity Scene to be on display, much longer this year Georgetown Police Chief Rob Freeland, updates council on village happenings Jay R Crawford Kenneth James Verne Wisby, Sr Kenneth J Barber Olivette F Corbett David E Kelsey, Sr Betty A Stegbauer Virginia McConnaughey Chantal C Cook Chase pleads guilty to obscenity charges Brown County jobless rate at 16 year low UC to eliminate smoking on campus Marjorie M Hardy James A Housh SWRMC Home Health business is sold Man charged after a fight results in death Six sentenced in Common Pleas Bevens running for Ohio State Board of Education Donna Frost to perform in Georgetown Sept. 8 2016 HIKE 4 HOPE 3-Mile Walk Run set for Sept. 11 James Adams, Sr Ashley D Ring, Sr Gladys Warner 2016 Prep Football Preview Anna M Huber Patricia L Slagle Colleen S Hannah Helen B Hensley Nick Owens to run for state board of education Ten indicted by Brown County Grand Jury Troop Box Ministries alive and well, continues to send gift boxes to troops after 16 years Veteran’s Home Golf Tournament planned Four sentenced in common pleas Susan G Simpson Mary P Walsh Jerald R Hauke Charles Rodenberg Shelia D Fist Shirley M Josche John T Denier Raymond L Knell Dorothy E Holton Jayce CJ Bradford Georgetown asked to pay for full time drug officer 2016 Ohio Valley Antique Machinery Show ODOT opens new maintenance building Glenn O Stroop Jr Lloyd M Malott John J Ward Mae F Miller Robert E Nash Jay D Cutrell Cyclist’s death under investigation Wenstrup visits Mt. Orab Two planes crash in Brown County
Lady Broncos rise to 10-6 with win at Wilmington

Western Brown’s Mary Sizer delivers a serve in the Lady Broncos’ league win over Batavia.
By Wade Linville –

The Western Brown Lady Broncos upped their overall record to 10-6 on the season with a Sept. 21 victory on the road at Wilmington High School in a match that lasted just three sets (25-11, 25-18, 25-16).
The Sept. 21 win comes after the Lady Broncos suffered a road loss to the Williamsburg Lady Wildcats in a match that lasted three sets on Sept. 20 (25-23, 25-11, 25-15).
Western Brown junior Tessa Pinkerton continues to rank among the Western Brown attack leaders with 169 kills on the season, while teammate Erin Bishop has recorded 105 kills.
Pinkerton has also been a leader at the service line for the Lady Broncos with 49 aces in 226 total serves.
Western Brown setter Emily Cooper has racked up an impressive 419 assists to aid in the Lady Broncos’ success on the court this season, while teammate Mary Sizer has recorded a total of 245 digs.
After a break for Brown County Fair week, the Lady Broncos were scheduled to be back in action Oct. 4, hosting Norwood in a Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference American Division match.
The tight battle for the SBAAC American Division title continues with the New Richmond Lady Lions unbeaten in league play at 5-0 and the Lady Broncos in second place in league standings with a 4-1 record.

