Lady Broncos rise to 10-6 with win at Wilmington

By Wade Linville –

The Western Brown Lady Broncos upped their overall record to 10-6 on the season with a Sept. 21 victory on the road at Wilmington High School in a match that lasted just three sets (25-11, 25-18, 25-16).

The Sept. 21 win comes after the Lady Broncos suffered a road loss to the Williamsburg Lady Wildcats in a match that lasted three sets on Sept. 20 (25-23, 25-11, 25-15).

Western Brown junior Tessa Pinkerton continues to rank among the Western Brown attack leaders with 169 kills on the season, while teammate Erin Bishop has recorded 105 kills.

Pinkerton has also been a leader at the service line for the Lady Broncos with 49 aces in 226 total serves.

Western Brown setter Emily Cooper has racked up an impressive 419 assists to aid in the Lady Broncos’ success on the court this season, while teammate Mary Sizer has recorded a total of 245 digs.

After a break for Brown County Fair week, the Lady Broncos were scheduled to be back in action Oct. 4, hosting Norwood in a Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference American Division match.

The tight battle for the SBAAC American Division title continues with the New Richmond Lady Lions unbeaten in league play at 5-0 and the Lady Broncos in second place in league standings with a 4-1 record.