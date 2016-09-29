Broncos begin quest for SBAAC American Div. title

Western Brown football team begins league play coming off 4 straight losses –

By Wade Linville –

Overall inexperience at the varsity level has taken its toll on the Western Brown Broncos in the early season of play. After cruising to 48-22 victory over Hillsboro to open the season, the Broncos have suffered four straight losses, dropping to a 1-4 overall record coming into their first league contest against the New Richmond Lions in a home game on Sept. 30. Keep in mind that this year’s Broncos are equipped with a great deal of raw talent with just more than a handful of seniors after graduating several key seniors from last year’s league champion team and they have taken their lumps against some tough non-league opponents while making their way through a grueling regular season schedule.

Three of the Broncos’ four losses came during their three straight weeks of road games, as they fell to Little Miami in a 28-26 heartbreaker on Sept. 2, followed by a 35-19 loss at Ross on Sept. 9, and a 52-27 loss to Jackson on Sept. 16.

The Broncos returned home Sept. 23 to host Campbell County, and what started as a close non-league contest would end in a 48-21 Western Brown loss. Much of the Broncos’ problems began late in the first half, as they struggled to put a stop to the Campbell offense.

A seven yard touchdown reception by sophomore Josh Taylor from junior quarterback Seth Becker, followed by a successful extra-point attempt by Lane Sexton, tied the game at seven with 8:36 to go in the second quarter, but the Campbell County offense would go on to score four more touchdowns before the first half reached an end to hold a 35-7 lead at halftime break.

The Broncos were able to trim the Campbell lead to 35-14 with 8:28 to go in the third quarter off a seven yard touchdown reception by junior wide receiver Wyatt Fischer to cap off a drive, but just under four minutes later it was Campbell County topping off a drive with a 12 yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Austin Hoeh to junior tight end Mason Kramer to widen the margin to 42-14.

The Broncos were able to reach pay dirt once again before the end of the third quarter, capping off a drive with a four yard touchdown run by junior Zach Stacy to help slice the Campbell lead to 42-21. That marked the final touchdown of the night for the Broncos.

The Broncos were held scoreless in the fourth quarter of play, while the Campbell County offense managed to punch in one more touchdown to seal a 27-point victory.

The Broncos had three turnovers in the week five loss.

Becker completed 25-of-35 passes for just over 200 passing yards against Campbell.

Stacy took 12 carries for 53 yards to lead Bronco ball-carriers, while Fischer led Bronco receivers with 11 catches for a total of 79 yards.

Western Brown head football coach Don Sizer said his players and coaches continue to work hard from day to day.

“(Defensively) we have to get better,” Sizer said following the three losses on the road.

According to Sizer, struggles on the defensive end have placed a great deal of pressure on the offensive team to put up high scores.

In five games the Broncos put up a total of 141 points while giving up 185 points to opponents.

With a 1-4 record at the midway point in the season, confidence has also become a concern.

The 1-4 Broncos and their dedicated coaching staff were hoping that their weeks of hard work and the experience they’ve gained on the gridiron while taking their lumps from some strong non-league opponents will pay off in victories as they began their quest to repeat as Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference American Division champions on Sept. 30 against the New Richmond Lions who entered week six with a 4-1 record.