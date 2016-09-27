Three sentenced in Common Pleas

Three people were recently sentenced in Brown County Common Pleas Court.

Richard Chase

On June 30, a 123 Count indictment was filed against Richard L. Chase, in Case No. 2016-2143. The indictment charged Counts 1-3, Endangering Children, Counts 4-8, Illegal Use of a Minor in Nudity-Oriented Material or Performance and Counts 9-13, Pandering Obscenity Involving a Minor, all felonies of the 2nd degree, having a maximum penalty of 8 years in prison and a fine of $15,000.00, and Counts 14-123, Pandering Obscenity Involving a Minor, a felony of the 4th degree, having a maximum penalty of 18 months in prison and a fine of $5,000.00.

On August 16, 2016, Defendant entered a plea of guilty to Counts 9 and 10 before Brown County Common Pleas Judge Scott T. Gusweiler.

On September 12, 2016, Judge Gusweiler sentenced Mr. Chase as to Count 9, confinement of 6 years in the Ohio Department of Corrections. The Defendant was advised of his reporting requirements as a Tier II Sex Offender, pursuant to Chapter 2950 of the Ohio Revised Code. Count 10, confinement of 6 years in prison, to be served consecutively to the sentence imposed in Count 9. Counts 1-8 and 11-123 are dismissed.

Judge Gusweiler further advised the Defendant of a mandatory 5 years of Post Release Control through the Adult Parole Authority upon his release from prison.

Randy Campbell

On September 8, a hearing was held for Violation of Community Control Sanction that was previously imposed on March 31, 2016, against Defendant, Randy R. Campbell, in Case No. 2015-2378.

The Defendant has been convicted of Illegal Assembly or Possession of Chemicals for the Manufacture of Drugs, a felony of the 3rd degree, having a maximum penalty of 36 months in prison and a fine of $10,000.00. Defendant was placed on community control for a period of 2 years. Defendant was notified at that time that a violation of community control could result in prison for 24 months. On that same date Defendant appeared before Brown County Common Pleas Judge Scott T. Gusweiler. Defendant waived hearing and admitted to the violations contained in the Probation Department Report.

On that same date Judge Gusweiler sentenced Mr. Campbell to serve 24 months in the Ohio Department of Corrections. The Court will pre-approve IPP.

Steven Garrett

On June 30, a 2 Count indictment was filed against Steven Garrett, in Case No. 2016-2148.

The indictment charged Counts 1 & 2, Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol, a Drug of Abuse or a Combination of Them, with specification, a felony of the 3rd degree, having a maximum penalty of 36 months in prison, a fine of $10,000.00 and a driver’s license suspension from 6 months to 3 years. On September 12, 2016, Defendant entered a plea pf guilty to Count 1 before Brown County Common Pleas Judge Scott T. Gusweiler.

On that same date, Judge Gusweiler sentenced Mr. Garrett confinement of 30 months in the Ohio Department of Corrections. The Court will consider Judicial Release into the STAR program at the appropriate time, mandatory fine in the amount of $1,350.00, a driver’s license suspension for life with the first 3 years being mandatory, and if limited driving privileges are granted, Guardian Interlock and restricted license plates are required and forfeiture of the 2003 motor vehicle. Count 2 and specification to Count 1 is dismissed.