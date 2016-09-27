Fair Royalty chosen for 2016 Troop Box Ministry still going strong after 15 years Three sentenced in Common Pleas Alex K Miller Denvil Burchell Maneva H Teague Vincent A Cluxton Stanley J Brannock Robert L Dyer Mary L Phillips Broncos gallop to 9-0-1 with win over G-Men Tight battle continues for SBAAC American Division volleyball title Jays rally for win over Rockets Week 4 football roundup Sininger is SBAAC Nat’l Division Golfer of Year Lady Rockets top CCD, fall to CNE Janet R Reveal Paul D Hines Gas skimmers stealing identities Democrats meet in G’town Humane Society horses now up for adoption New ‘B-Fit Program’ at this year’s fair Drug Task Force marijuana eradication Cheryl L Sams Aaron S Cartwright Tommie E Stout Rockets soar past the Warriors, 5-0 G-Men place runner-up in Vern Hawkins XC Invite Lady Warriors cruise to victory over Fayetteville Broncos remain unbeaten at 6-0-1 Lady G-Men win at Ripley Week 3 football roundup Broncos lead after round two of SBAAC American Division play Ohana Music Festival a huge success Man charged with 292 counts of child porn possession G’Town Council resolves zoning issues, to hold public meeting on medical marijuana Chase pleads guilty to obscenity charges Georgetown Nativity Scene to be on display, much longer this year Georgetown Police Chief Rob Freeland, updates council on village happenings Jay R Crawford Kenneth James Verne Wisby, Sr Kenneth J Barber Olivette F Corbett David E Kelsey, Sr Betty A Stegbauer Virginia McConnaughey Chantal C Cook Chase pleads guilty to obscenity charges Brown County jobless rate at 16 year low UC to eliminate smoking on campus Marjorie M Hardy James A Housh SWRMC Home Health business is sold Man charged after a fight results in death Six sentenced in Common Pleas Bevens running for Ohio State Board of Education Donna Frost to perform in Georgetown Sept. 8 2016 HIKE 4 HOPE 3-Mile Walk Run set for Sept. 11 James Adams, Sr Ashley D Ring, Sr Gladys Warner 2016 Prep Football Preview Anna M Huber Patricia L Slagle Colleen S Hannah Helen B Hensley Nick Owens to run for state board of education Ten indicted by Brown County Grand Jury Troop Box Ministries alive and well, continues to send gift boxes to troops after 16 years Veteran’s Home Golf Tournament planned Four sentenced in common pleas Susan G Simpson Mary P Walsh Jerald R Hauke Charles Rodenberg Shelia D Fist Shirley M Josche John T Denier Raymond L Knell Dorothy E Holton Jayce CJ Bradford Georgetown asked to pay for full time drug officer 2016 Ohio Valley Antique Machinery Show ODOT opens new maintenance building Glenn O Stroop Jr Lloyd M Malott John J Ward Mae F Miller Robert E Nash Jay D Cutrell Cyclist’s death under investigation Wenstrup visits Mt. Orab Two planes crash in Brown County Woodworker/Woodcarver show enjoyed by many Big show set for Aug. 18 on courthouse lawn Body Found on Bloomrose Road Two separate plane crashes within minutes in Brown County Dorothy Scott Beverly Edwards
Three sentenced in Common Pleas

Three people were recently sentenced in Brown County Common Pleas Court.
Richard Chase
On June 30, a 123 Count indictment was filed against Richard L. Chase, in Case No. 2016-2143. The indictment charged Counts 1-3, Endangering Children, Counts 4-8, Illegal Use of a Minor in Nudity-Oriented Material or Performance and Counts 9-13, Pandering Obscenity Involving a Minor, all felonies of the 2nd degree, having a maximum penalty of 8 years in prison and a fine of $15,000.00, and Counts 14-123, Pandering Obscenity Involving a Minor, a felony of the 4th degree, having a maximum penalty of 18 months in prison and a fine of $5,000.00.
On August 16, 2016, Defendant entered a plea of guilty to Counts 9 and 10 before Brown County Common Pleas Judge Scott T. Gusweiler.
On September 12, 2016, Judge Gusweiler sentenced Mr. Chase as to Count 9, confinement of 6 years in the Ohio Department of Corrections.  The Defendant was advised of his reporting requirements as a Tier II Sex Offender, pursuant to Chapter 2950 of the Ohio Revised Code.  Count 10, confinement of 6 years in prison, to be served consecutively to the sentence imposed in Count 9. Counts 1-8 and 11-123 are dismissed.
Judge Gusweiler further advised the Defendant of a mandatory 5 years of Post Release Control through the Adult Parole Authority upon his release from prison.
Randy Campbell
On September 8, a hearing was held for Violation of Community Control Sanction that was previously imposed on March 31, 2016, against Defendant, Randy R. Campbell, in Case No. 2015-2378.
The Defendant has been convicted of Illegal Assembly or Possession of Chemicals for the Manufacture of Drugs, a felony of the 3rd degree, having a maximum penalty of 36 months in prison and a fine of $10,000.00.  Defendant was placed on community control for a period of 2 years. Defendant was notified at that time that a violation of community control could result in prison for 24 months. On that same date Defendant appeared before Brown County Common Pleas Judge Scott T. Gusweiler.   Defendant waived hearing and admitted to the violations contained in the Probation Department Report.
On that same date Judge Gusweiler sentenced Mr. Campbell to serve 24 months in the Ohio Department of Corrections.  The Court will pre-approve IPP.
Steven Garrett
On June 30, a 2 Count indictment was filed against Steven Garrett, in Case No. 2016-2148.
The indictment charged Counts 1 & 2, Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol, a Drug of Abuse or a Combination of Them, with specification, a felony of the 3rd degree, having a maximum penalty of 36 months in prison, a fine of $10,000.00 and a driver’s license suspension from 6 months to 3 years. On September 12, 2016, Defendant entered a plea pf guilty to Count 1 before Brown County Common Pleas Judge Scott T. Gusweiler.
On that same date, Judge Gusweiler sentenced Mr. Garrett confinement of 30 months in the Ohio Department of Corrections.  The Court will consider Judicial Release into the STAR program at the appropriate time, mandatory fine in the amount of $1,350.00, a driver’s license suspension for life with the first 3 years being mandatory, and if limited driving privileges are granted, Guardian Interlock and restricted license plates are required and forfeiture of the 2003 motor vehicle. Count 2 and specification to Count 1 is dismissed.

