Fair Royalty chosen for 2016

By Wayne Gates –

The Brown County Fair is underway.
About 180 floats proceeded through Georgetown Monday evening to entertain the public with costumes, demonstrations and candy for the kids.
The rain earlier in the day had given way to sunshine and perfect temperatures.
Local churches, civic groups businesses and schools all participated, as well as 4-H groups and others associated with the fair.
And no Brown County Fair parade in an election year would be complete without candidates marching and waving to the crowd.
Senior Fair Board Mitch Erwin said he was pleased with the first day of the fair.
“The weather didn’t cooperate all day but for the most part it was excellent.  We had a very nice crowd and the parade went well,” Erwin said. “Hopefully if the weather continues to cooperate we will have good attendance all week long.”
4-H Educator and County Extension Director Christy Clary also said that she was pleased with the first day of the fair.
“Things are going well.  This week is the culmination of all the hard work the kids have put in.  They are all working together and moving things along.”
Following the parade and the performance of local high school bands in the main ring, it was time for the Junior Fair King and Queen contest.
Four young men and ten young women competed to be the 2016 fair royalty.
“It was a great contest.  The kids represented themselves and their chapters and clubs well,” Clary said.
Jacob Clubb of the Red Oak Ranchers 4-H Club was named the 2016 Brown County Fair King.
The first runner up was William Culver, the second runner up was J.W. Curtis and the third runner up was Kyle Burbage.
Madison Layton of the Brown County K-9 Renegades 4-H Club is the 2016 Brown County Fair Queen.
The first runner up was Sydney Carrington, the second runner up was Ashley Brandenburg, the third runner up was Jasey Dufresne and the fourth runner up was Moriah Combs.
“We have a great set of royalty that will represent the Brown County Junior Fair for the next year and do an excellent job of it,” Clary said of the 2016 court.
Clubb, a 17 year old senior in the welding program at Southern Hills CTC, said that he was pleased to be selected.
“I’m slightly tired, but pretty happy.  I worked hard to get this position and I feel like my hard work has paid off,” Clubb said.
Layton, an 18 year old senior at Eastern High School felt much the same way.
“I’m really happy and excited to be working with the rest of the court during fair week,” Layton said.
“I grew up watching the queen contest and seeing all of the princesses up there.  I just always wanted to come up and be one of them and it’s actually happening now.”
The Brown County Fair will continue through Saturday.
Look for our special fair photo section in the October 6 edition of The Ripley Bee.

