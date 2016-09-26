Vincent A Cluxton

Vincent Alan Cluxton, 57 of Batavia, Ohio passed away on Thursday September 22, 2016 at his residence. He was born on July 13, 1959, the son of the late Gene Cluxton and Helen (Tomlin) Cluxton. He was a member of the Dunkinsville United Methodist Church. He was also the Cincinnati Reds #1 fan.

Vincent is survived by 2 brothers; Scott Cluxton and wife Rhonda and Doug Tomlin and wife Lee all of West Union, 1 sister, Tina Cluxton of Batavia, 3 nieces; Tara (Andy) Shafer Balzhiser, Carlee (Allan) Crump and Summer (Bob) Laipply, 2 nephews; Kyle Cluxton and Paul (Stacey)

Tomlin.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be held on Sunday Sept 25, 2016 at 5:00 PM at the Meeker Funeral home in Russellville with Rev Steve Darby officiating. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 3:00 – 5:00 PM prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Brown County Dept of Jobs and Family Services Christmas Fund, 775 Mt. Orab Pike, Georgetown, OH 45121.

