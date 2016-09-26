Stanley J Brannock

Stanley Joseph Brannock, age 69 of Cincinnati, Ohio, died Wednesday, September 21, 2016 at his residence. He was a United States Navy Vietnam War Veteran and was retired from the Hamilton County, Ohio Engineer’s Office. Mr. Brannock was born December 13, 1946 in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of the late Stanley and Julia (Hamilton) Brannock. He was also preceded in death by one brother – Billy Brannock.

Mr. Brannock is survived by his loving wife – Etta Brannock; one son – Stanley Brannock of Cincinnati, Ohio; two daughters – Tammy Brannock of Amelia, Ohio and Samantha Fry of Felicity, Ohio; five grandchildren – Bradley Joseph Fry, Jessica English, Daniel Fry, Sharon Fry and Julia Brannock; one brother – Danny Brannock of Hamersville, Ohio; three sisters – Connie Wilson of Hamersville, Ohio, Patsy Alsept of California, Ohio and Mary Soule of Texas; one sister-in-law – Peggy Brannock of Ripley, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Sunday, September 25, 2016 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Visitation will be from 12:00 to 1:00 P.M. on Sunday. Interment will follow the funeral service in Ebenezer Cemetery near Aberdeen, Ohio with military honors being provided by the Courts-Fussnecker American Legion Post 367 in Ripley, Ohio.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com