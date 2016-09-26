Robert L Dyer

Robert L. (Bob) Dyer, age 73 of Georgetown, Ohio died Friday, September 23, 2016 at Villa Georgetown in Georgetown, Ohio. Mr. Dyer was co-owner of the former Flower Patch in Georgetown, a thirty-two year employee of Cincinnati Milacron, a ten year employee of Walmart in Maysville, Kentucky, a member of the Georgetown United Methodist Church, the Ohio Valley Antique Machinery Association and was a supporter of many social community activities and youth groups. Bob was born August 26, 1943 in Georgetown, Ohio the son of the late Edwin M. and Hazel R. (Newman) Dyer.

Mr. Dyer is survived by his wife of thirty years – Cristie (Liming) Dyer; two sons – Richard Dyer and wife Pearl of Mt. Orab, Ohio and Rob Dyer of Newport, Kentucky; one step daughter – Amanda Greenwell of Ft. Thomas, Kentucky; one step son – Andrew Everhart of Fisher, Indiana; eight grandchildren – Lauren Hackworth, Jacob, Tom and Cody Dyer, Olivia and Adrian Greenwell and Zoe and Ian Everhart; one great grandson – Wyatt Dyer; one sister – Dianna Faul of Sardinia, Ohio; two brothers – Douglas Dyer and wife Dale of Georgetown, Ohio and Greg Dyer and wife Deanna of Georgetown, Ohio and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, September 29, 2016 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Rev. Zedda Myers will officiate. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Wednesday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Georgetown United Methodist Church Pantry, 217 S. Main Street, Georgetown, Ohio 45121.

