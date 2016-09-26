Alex K Miller Denvil Burchell Maneva H Teague Vincent A Cluxton Stanley J Brannock Robert L Dyer Mary L Phillips Broncos gallop to 9-0-1 with win over G-Men Tight battle continues for SBAAC American Division volleyball title Jays rally for win over Rockets Week 4 football roundup Sininger is SBAAC Nat’l Division Golfer of Year Lady Rockets top CCD, fall to CNE Janet R Reveal Paul D Hines Gas skimmers stealing identities Democrats meet in G’town Humane Society horses now up for adoption New ‘B-Fit Program’ at this year’s fair Drug Task Force marijuana eradication Cheryl L Sams Aaron S Cartwright Tommie E Stout Rockets soar past the Warriors, 5-0 G-Men place runner-up in Vern Hawkins XC Invite Lady Warriors cruise to victory over Fayetteville Broncos remain unbeaten at 6-0-1 Lady G-Men win at Ripley Week 3 football roundup Broncos lead after round two of SBAAC American Division play Ohana Music Festival a huge success Man charged with 292 counts of child porn possession G’Town Council resolves zoning issues, to hold public meeting on medical marijuana Chase pleads guilty to obscenity charges Georgetown Nativity Scene to be on display, much longer this year Georgetown Police Chief Rob Freeland, updates council on village happenings Jay R Crawford Kenneth James Verne Wisby, Sr Kenneth J Barber Olivette F Corbett David E Kelsey, Sr Betty A Stegbauer Virginia McConnaughey Chantal C Cook Chase pleads guilty to obscenity charges Brown County jobless rate at 16 year low UC to eliminate smoking on campus Marjorie M Hardy James A Housh SWRMC Home Health business is sold Man charged after a fight results in death Six sentenced in Common Pleas Bevens running for Ohio State Board of Education Donna Frost to perform in Georgetown Sept. 8 2016 HIKE 4 HOPE 3-Mile Walk Run set for Sept. 11 James Adams, Sr Ashley D Ring, Sr Gladys Warner 2016 Prep Football Preview Anna M Huber Patricia L Slagle Colleen S Hannah Helen B Hensley Nick Owens to run for state board of education Ten indicted by Brown County Grand Jury Troop Box Ministries alive and well, continues to send gift boxes to troops after 16 years Veteran’s Home Golf Tournament planned Four sentenced in common pleas Susan G Simpson Mary P Walsh Jerald R Hauke Charles Rodenberg Shelia D Fist Shirley M Josche John T Denier Raymond L Knell Dorothy E Holton Jayce CJ Bradford Georgetown asked to pay for full time drug officer 2016 Ohio Valley Antique Machinery Show ODOT opens new maintenance building Glenn O Stroop Jr Lloyd M Malott John J Ward Mae F Miller Robert E Nash Jay D Cutrell Cyclist’s death under investigation Wenstrup visits Mt. Orab Two planes crash in Brown County Woodworker/Woodcarver show enjoyed by many Big show set for Aug. 18 on courthouse lawn Body Found on Bloomrose Road Two separate plane crashes within minutes in Brown County Dorothy Scott Beverly Edwards Joyce M Copple Pamela K Jordan Local law enforcement honored at candlelight vigil
Obituaries

Robert L Dyer

About

Written by News Democrat

image_12Robert L. (Bob) Dyer, age 73 of Georgetown, Ohio died Friday, September 23, 2016 at Villa Georgetown in Georgetown, Ohio. Mr. Dyer was co-owner of the former Flower Patch in Georgetown, a thirty-two year employee of Cincinnati Milacron, a ten year employee of Walmart in Maysville, Kentucky, a member of the Georgetown United Methodist Church, the Ohio Valley Antique Machinery Association and was a supporter of many social community activities and youth groups. Bob was born August 26, 1943 in Georgetown, Ohio the son of the late Edwin M. and Hazel R. (Newman) Dyer.

Mr. Dyer is survived by his wife of thirty years – Cristie (Liming) Dyer; two sons – Richard Dyer and wife Pearl of Mt. Orab, Ohio and Rob Dyer of Newport, Kentucky; one step daughter – Amanda Greenwell of Ft. Thomas, Kentucky; one step son – Andrew Everhart of Fisher, Indiana; eight grandchildren – Lauren Hackworth, Jacob, Tom and Cody Dyer, Olivia and Adrian Greenwell and Zoe and Ian Everhart; one great grandson – Wyatt Dyer; one sister – Dianna Faul of Sardinia, Ohio; two brothers – Douglas Dyer and wife Dale of Georgetown, Ohio and Greg Dyer and wife Deanna of Georgetown, Ohio and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, September 29, 2016 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Rev. Zedda Myers will officiate. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Wednesday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Georgetown United Methodist Church Pantry, 217 S. Main Street, Georgetown, Ohio 45121.

Condolences may be sent to the family at:  www.Cahallfuneralhomes.com

