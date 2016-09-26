Alex K Miller Denvil Burchell Maneva H Teague Vincent A Cluxton Stanley J Brannock Robert L Dyer Mary L Phillips Broncos gallop to 9-0-1 with win over G-Men Tight battle continues for SBAAC American Division volleyball title Jays rally for win over Rockets Week 4 football roundup Sininger is SBAAC Nat’l Division Golfer of Year Lady Rockets top CCD, fall to CNE Janet R Reveal Paul D Hines Gas skimmers stealing identities Democrats meet in G’town Humane Society horses now up for adoption New ‘B-Fit Program’ at this year’s fair Drug Task Force marijuana eradication Cheryl L Sams Aaron S Cartwright Tommie E Stout Rockets soar past the Warriors, 5-0 G-Men place runner-up in Vern Hawkins XC Invite Lady Warriors cruise to victory over Fayetteville Broncos remain unbeaten at 6-0-1 Lady G-Men win at Ripley Week 3 football roundup Broncos lead after round two of SBAAC American Division play Ohana Music Festival a huge success Man charged with 292 counts of child porn possession G’Town Council resolves zoning issues, to hold public meeting on medical marijuana Chase pleads guilty to obscenity charges Georgetown Nativity Scene to be on display, much longer this year Georgetown Police Chief Rob Freeland, updates council on village happenings Jay R Crawford Kenneth James Verne Wisby, Sr Kenneth J Barber Olivette F Corbett David E Kelsey, Sr Betty A Stegbauer Virginia McConnaughey Chantal C Cook Chase pleads guilty to obscenity charges Brown County jobless rate at 16 year low UC to eliminate smoking on campus Marjorie M Hardy James A Housh SWRMC Home Health business is sold Man charged after a fight results in death Six sentenced in Common Pleas Bevens running for Ohio State Board of Education Donna Frost to perform in Georgetown Sept. 8 2016 HIKE 4 HOPE 3-Mile Walk Run set for Sept. 11 James Adams, Sr Ashley D Ring, Sr Gladys Warner 2016 Prep Football Preview Anna M Huber Patricia L Slagle Colleen S Hannah Helen B Hensley Nick Owens to run for state board of education Ten indicted by Brown County Grand Jury Troop Box Ministries alive and well, continues to send gift boxes to troops after 16 years Veteran’s Home Golf Tournament planned Four sentenced in common pleas Susan G Simpson Mary P Walsh Jerald R Hauke Charles Rodenberg Shelia D Fist Shirley M Josche John T Denier Raymond L Knell Dorothy E Holton Jayce CJ Bradford Georgetown asked to pay for full time drug officer 2016 Ohio Valley Antique Machinery Show ODOT opens new maintenance building Glenn O Stroop Jr Lloyd M Malott John J Ward Mae F Miller Robert E Nash Jay D Cutrell Cyclist’s death under investigation Wenstrup visits Mt. Orab Two planes crash in Brown County Woodworker/Woodcarver show enjoyed by many Big show set for Aug. 18 on courthouse lawn Body Found on Bloomrose Road Two separate plane crashes within minutes in Brown County Dorothy Scott Beverly Edwards Joyce M Copple Pamela K Jordan Local law enforcement honored at candlelight vigil
Obituaries

Mary L Phillips

About

Written by News Democrat Leave a comment

Mary Louise Phillips, age 77, of Hillsboro, Ohio, passed away at home on Sunday, September 25, 2016, with her family by her side. Born and raised in Ashland, Ohio, Mary Lou was a resident of Mt. Orab for thirty-eight years where she was active in the Mt. Orab Church of Christ and True Life Church. After relocating to Hillsboro in 2006, she became actively involved in the Good News Gathering Church. A beautician by education– her true joy was caring for her family.  She was a hard worker who enjoyed the company of her friends and family, traveling with her husband, and a good laugh.

Mary Lou was born on November 26, 1938. to Merle and Wilma Griner. She attended Manchester College in Indiana where she met the love of her life George (Bud) Phillips. They were married on April 16, 1960.

Mary Lou was preceded in death by her father and mother, and an infant son, Jeffery Lee in 1963. She is survived by her devoted husband of 56 years, Bud Phillips, her son and daughter-in-law Scott and Amanda Phillips of Ripley, Ohio; her daughter and son-in- law, Cathy and Doug Savage of Greenfield, Ohio; four granddaughters, Erin (Vance) Holbrook of Warsaw, Virginia, Kayla Savage of San Francisco, California, Krista and Logan Savage of Greenfield, Ohio; and three great grandchildren, Alexandra, Levi, and Conner Holbrook. She also leaves behind a brother and sister-in- law, Gary and Peggy Griner of Huntsville, Alabama. Her memory will be cherished by her many family and friends.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, September 28, 2016 at 7:00 pm at the Good News Gathering Ministry Center (6250 US 62 South, Hillsboro, Ohio). Please join with family & friends as we celebrate &amp; remember Mary Lou. Those wishing to join in post-service fellowship please bring a dessert to share. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to the Good News Gathering capital campaign or Hospice of Hope.

To sign our online guestbook, please visit us at www.thompsonfuneralhomes.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

2016 News Democrat