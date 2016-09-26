Mary L Phillips

Mary Louise Phillips, age 77, of Hillsboro, Ohio, passed away at home on Sunday, September 25, 2016, with her family by her side. Born and raised in Ashland, Ohio, Mary Lou was a resident of Mt. Orab for thirty-eight years where she was active in the Mt. Orab Church of Christ and True Life Church. After relocating to Hillsboro in 2006, she became actively involved in the Good News Gathering Church. A beautician by education– her true joy was caring for her family. She was a hard worker who enjoyed the company of her friends and family, traveling with her husband, and a good laugh.

Mary Lou was born on November 26, 1938. to Merle and Wilma Griner. She attended Manchester College in Indiana where she met the love of her life George (Bud) Phillips. They were married on April 16, 1960.

Mary Lou was preceded in death by her father and mother, and an infant son, Jeffery Lee in 1963. She is survived by her devoted husband of 56 years, Bud Phillips, her son and daughter-in-law Scott and Amanda Phillips of Ripley, Ohio; her daughter and son-in- law, Cathy and Doug Savage of Greenfield, Ohio; four granddaughters, Erin (Vance) Holbrook of Warsaw, Virginia, Kayla Savage of San Francisco, California, Krista and Logan Savage of Greenfield, Ohio; and three great grandchildren, Alexandra, Levi, and Conner Holbrook. She also leaves behind a brother and sister-in- law, Gary and Peggy Griner of Huntsville, Alabama. Her memory will be cherished by her many family and friends.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, September 28, 2016 at 7:00 pm at the Good News Gathering Ministry Center (6250 US 62 South, Hillsboro, Ohio). Please join with family & friends as we celebrate & remember Mary Lou. Those wishing to join in post-service fellowship please bring a dessert to share. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to the Good News Gathering capital campaign or Hospice of Hope.

