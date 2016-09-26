Alex K Miller Denvil Burchell Maneva H Teague Vincent A Cluxton Stanley J Brannock Robert L Dyer Mary L Phillips Broncos gallop to 9-0-1 with win over G-Men Tight battle continues for SBAAC American Division volleyball title Jays rally for win over Rockets Week 4 football roundup Sininger is SBAAC Nat’l Division Golfer of Year Lady Rockets top CCD, fall to CNE Janet R Reveal Paul D Hines Gas skimmers stealing identities Democrats meet in G’town Humane Society horses now up for adoption New ‘B-Fit Program’ at this year’s fair Drug Task Force marijuana eradication Cheryl L Sams Aaron S Cartwright Tommie E Stout Rockets soar past the Warriors, 5-0 G-Men place runner-up in Vern Hawkins XC Invite Lady Warriors cruise to victory over Fayetteville Broncos remain unbeaten at 6-0-1 Lady G-Men win at Ripley Week 3 football roundup Broncos lead after round two of SBAAC American Division play Ohana Music Festival a huge success Man charged with 292 counts of child porn possession G’Town Council resolves zoning issues, to hold public meeting on medical marijuana Chase pleads guilty to obscenity charges Georgetown Nativity Scene to be on display, much longer this year Georgetown Police Chief Rob Freeland, updates council on village happenings Jay R Crawford Kenneth James Verne Wisby, Sr Kenneth J Barber Olivette F Corbett David E Kelsey, Sr Betty A Stegbauer Virginia McConnaughey Chantal C Cook Chase pleads guilty to obscenity charges Brown County jobless rate at 16 year low UC to eliminate smoking on campus Marjorie M Hardy James A Housh SWRMC Home Health business is sold Man charged after a fight results in death Six sentenced in Common Pleas Bevens running for Ohio State Board of Education Donna Frost to perform in Georgetown Sept. 8 2016 HIKE 4 HOPE 3-Mile Walk Run set for Sept. 11 James Adams, Sr Ashley D Ring, Sr Gladys Warner 2016 Prep Football Preview Anna M Huber Patricia L Slagle Colleen S Hannah Helen B Hensley Nick Owens to run for state board of education Ten indicted by Brown County Grand Jury Troop Box Ministries alive and well, continues to send gift boxes to troops after 16 years Veteran’s Home Golf Tournament planned Four sentenced in common pleas Susan G Simpson Mary P Walsh Jerald R Hauke Charles Rodenberg Shelia D Fist Shirley M Josche John T Denier Raymond L Knell Dorothy E Holton Jayce CJ Bradford Georgetown asked to pay for full time drug officer 2016 Ohio Valley Antique Machinery Show ODOT opens new maintenance building Glenn O Stroop Jr Lloyd M Malott John J Ward Mae F Miller Robert E Nash Jay D Cutrell Cyclist’s death under investigation Wenstrup visits Mt. Orab Two planes crash in Brown County Woodworker/Woodcarver show enjoyed by many Big show set for Aug. 18 on courthouse lawn Body Found on Bloomrose Road Two separate plane crashes within minutes in Brown County Dorothy Scott Beverly Edwards Joyce M Copple Pamela K Jordan Local law enforcement honored at candlelight vigil
Maneva H Teague

image_20Maneva Henry Teague, 97 of Sardinia entered into heaven Thursday, September 22, 2016. Maneva was born on December 15, 1918 on Angel Ridge, Lincoln County, KY the daughter of John Newton and Rebecca Susan Adeline Hammons Henry. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Craig G Teague, her parents and sisters, Wanda Henry, Thelma Johnson and 5 brothers, Bill, Raymond, Leonard, Frank and Clarence Henry.
Maneva grew up on a farm in central KY, married her favorite sailor, Craig Teague on March 31, 1939. She was a farmer’s wife, mother and an exceptional seamstress with a passion for quilting. Many friends and family have one of her beautiful quilts.
She was a loving mother to Juanita Barricklow (Roger) and Ruth Lambert (Bobby), grandmother to Ricky Barricklow (Eilene Kite), Lana Richey (Lowell), Stormy Barricklow (Rhonda), Kent Teague (Tammy), Jimmy Reed (Ann), Tammy Hartman (Dale), Great Grandmother to Reese & Tyler Richey, Tasha Smithson, Cord & Strand Barricklow, Tasha, Richard and Craig Teague, Ben Scarborough, Rebecca Hartman and Tara Earth and Great Great Grandmother to Reagan, Tristen, Drew, Charlotte and Riley.
Funeral Services will be held Sunday September 25, 2016 at 2:00 PM at the Sardinia Church of Christ under the direction of the Meeker Funeral Home. Kevin Hamilton will be officiating. Burial will follow at the Sardinia Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 12:00 – 2:00 PM prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley, 215 Hughes Blvd, Mt. Orab, OH 45154 or the Sardinia Church of Christ, 7130 Bachman Rd, Sardinia, OH 45171.
