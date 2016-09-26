Maneva H Teague

Maneva Henry Teague, 97 of Sardinia entered into heaven Thursday, September 22, 2016. Maneva was born on December 15, 1918 on Angel Ridge, Lincoln County, KY the daughter of John Newton and Rebecca Susan Adeline Hammons Henry. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Craig G Teague, her parents and sisters, Wanda Henry, Thelma Johnson and 5 brothers, Bill, Raymond, Leonard, Frank and Clarence Henry.

Maneva grew up on a farm in central KY, married her favorite sailor, Craig Teague on March 31, 1939. She was a farmer’s wife, mother and an exceptional seamstress with a passion for quilting. Many friends and family have one of her beautiful quilts.

She was a loving mother to Juanita Barricklow (Roger) and Ruth Lambert (Bobby), grandmother to Ricky Barricklow (Eilene Kite), Lana Richey (Lowell), Stormy Barricklow (Rhonda), Kent Teague (Tammy), Jimmy Reed (Ann), Tammy Hartman (Dale), Great Grandmother to Reese & Tyler Richey, Tasha Smithson, Cord & Strand Barricklow, Tasha, Richard and Craig Teague, Ben Scarborough, Rebecca Hartman and Tara Earth and Great Great Grandmother to Reagan, Tristen, Drew, Charlotte and Riley.

Funeral Services will be held Sunday September 25, 2016 at 2:00 PM at the Sardinia Church of Christ under the direction of the Meeker Funeral Home. Kevin Hamilton will be officiating. Burial will follow at the Sardinia Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 12:00 – 2:00 PM prior to the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley, 215 Hughes Blvd, Mt. Orab, OH 45154 or the Sardinia Church of Christ, 7130 Bachman Rd, Sardinia, OH 45171.

