Denvil Burchell

image_23Denvil Burchell, age 78 of Winchester, Ohio died Tuesday, September 20, 2016 at his residence.  He was a welder for General Tool and a member of the Amelia Masonic Lodge #590 F&AM.  Denvil was born May 14, 1938 in Van Lear, Kentucky the son of the late Sid and Ethel (Fannin) Burchell. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife – Janice Burchell in 2009; one brother – Paul Burchell and two sisters – Janice Thomas and Delores Sister.

Mr. Burchell is survived by two daughters – Marcella Aldridge of Winchester, Ohio and Donna Gardiner of Moscow, Ohio; four sons – Jimmy Burchell of Kentucky, Dewayne Burchell of Florida, Mark Burchell of Ripley, Ohio and Michael Burchell of Mt. Orab, Ohio; two sisters – Shelby Delong of Cincinnati, Ohio and Glema Buckles of Frankfort, Kentucky; one brother – Alger Bart “Red” Burchell of Lorain, Ohio; twenty-two grandchildren and seventeen great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 P.M. Monday, September 26, 2016 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Visitation will be held from 11:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M. Monday at the funeral home with masonic services at 12:00 P.M. Interment will be in the Ash Ridge Cemetery in Ash Ridge, Ohio.

