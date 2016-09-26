Alex K Miller

Alex Kane Miller, 30 of Seaman, Ohio passed away at his home due to a grand mal seizure.

Alex is survived by his loving mother Charlene and Stepdad James Hull of Seaman, Brother Aaron and Shannon Miller of Seaman, and Stepsister Karen and Curtis Shoemaker of Leesburg, OH. He is also the son of the late Gary D. Miller, Grandson of the late Dr. Charles and Clara Miller and the late Eldon Sr. and Betty Hickey. Alex also leaves behind 4 nephews Conner, Caiden, Carson and Cooper and niece Amelia and many Aunts, Uncles, cousins and friends.

Alex was a very talented self-taught keyboard player who had a love for music and cars. He will be sadly missed by many.

Funeral services will be held Friday, September 30, 2016 at the Bible Baptist Church in West Union, Ohio at 10:00 A.M. with Tim Carter officiating. Burial will follow in the Cherry Fork Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 29, 2016 from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at the church. In Lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the West Union Bible Baptist Church.

