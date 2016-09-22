Tight battle continues for SBAAC American Division volleyball title

Lady Broncos rise to 9-6 overall record –

By Wade Linville –

A tight battle continues for this year’s Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference American Division volleyball title with the Western Brown Lady Broncos in second in league standings with a 4-1 record and the New Richmond Lady Lions unbeaten in league play at 5-0.

The only league loss of the season for the Lady Broncos was to New Richmond on Sept. 8, as Western Brown fell in a match that lasted five sets (25-20, 19-25, 15-25, 25-20, 15-11).

The Lady Broncos returned to the court on Sept. 13 to claim a league victory over the visiting Amelia Lady Barons (25-18, 25-22, 25-13) to up their league mark to 4-1.

The Lady Broncos have faced some tough non-league competition since their league win over Amelia, falling to McNicholas (25-22, 25-20, 25-12) on Sept. 15 and defeating Clinton Massie (25-16, 25-18, 25-14) on Sept. 19.

Junior Tessa Pinkerton leads Lady Bronco attackers this season with 157 kills and has also ranked among the top Lady Broncos at the service line with 46 aces.

Western Brown junior Mary Sizer had recorded a total of 228 digs this season, while teammate Emily Cooper had racked up a total of 392 assists as of Sept. 20.