Broncos gallop to 9-0-1 with win over G-Men

Linkous records eighth shutout –

By Wade Linville –

The Western Brown Broncos upped their overall record to 9-0-1, remaining unbeaten on the season with a 4-0 victory over the Georgetown G-Men on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

The win over Georgetown marked the third straight shutout for Western Brown goalkeeper Sam Linkous and his eighth shutout so far this season as he continues to set the bar higher as the school record holder for single-season shutouts.

Also playing huge roles on the defensive end for the Broncos this season have been senior Gabe O’Hara and sophomore Wesley O’Hara.

On the offensive end, the Broncos have been led by Austin Schweitzer, who has recorded a total of 10 goals.

The Broncos remained on top in Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference American Division standings at 5-0 with a 3-0 win over Amelia on Sept. 6, on the right track to claim the first ever league title in Western Brown High School boys’ soccer history.