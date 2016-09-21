Gas skimmers stealing identities Democrats meet in G’town Humane Society horses now up for adoption New ‘B-Fit Program’ at this year’s fair Drug Task Force marijuana eradication Cheryl L Sams Aaron S Cartwright Tommie E Stout Rockets soar past the Warriors, 5-0 G-Men place runner-up in Vern Hawkins XC Invite Lady Warriors cruise to victory over Fayetteville Broncos remain unbeaten at 6-0-1 Lady G-Men win at Ripley Week 3 football roundup Broncos lead after round two of SBAAC American Division play Ohana Music Festival a huge success Man charged with 292 counts of child porn possession G’Town Council resolves zoning issues, to hold public meeting on medical marijuana Chase pleads guilty to obscenity charges Georgetown Nativity Scene to be on display, much longer this year Georgetown Police Chief Rob Freeland, updates council on village happenings Jay R Crawford Kenneth James Verne Wisby, Sr Kenneth J Barber Olivette F Corbett David E Kelsey, Sr Betty A Stegbauer Virginia McConnaughey Chantal C Cook Chase pleads guilty to obscenity charges Brown County jobless rate at 16 year low UC to eliminate smoking on campus Marjorie M Hardy James A Housh SWRMC Home Health business is sold Man charged after a fight results in death Six sentenced in Common Pleas Bevens running for Ohio State Board of Education Donna Frost to perform in Georgetown Sept. 8 2016 HIKE 4 HOPE 3-Mile Walk Run set for Sept. 11 James Adams, Sr Ashley D Ring, Sr Gladys Warner 2016 Prep Football Preview Anna M Huber Patricia L Slagle Colleen S Hannah Helen B Hensley Nick Owens to run for state board of education Ten indicted by Brown County Grand Jury Troop Box Ministries alive and well, continues to send gift boxes to troops after 16 years Veteran’s Home Golf Tournament planned Four sentenced in common pleas Susan G Simpson Mary P Walsh Jerald R Hauke Charles Rodenberg Shelia D Fist Shirley M Josche John T Denier Raymond L Knell Dorothy E Holton Jayce CJ Bradford Georgetown asked to pay for full time drug officer 2016 Ohio Valley Antique Machinery Show ODOT opens new maintenance building Glenn O Stroop Jr Lloyd M Malott John J Ward Mae F Miller Robert E Nash Jay D Cutrell Cyclist’s death under investigation Wenstrup visits Mt. Orab Two planes crash in Brown County Woodworker/Woodcarver show enjoyed by many Big show set for Aug. 18 on courthouse lawn Body Found on Bloomrose Road Two separate plane crashes within minutes in Brown County Dorothy Scott Beverly Edwards Joyce M Copple Pamela K Jordan Local law enforcement honored at candlelight vigil Fatal motorcycle crash U.S. 50 resurfacing project to begin Aug. 8 Restless Heart looking forward to coming to Mt. Orab for Summerfest Eight people are sentenced in Brown County Common Pleas Steven R Stauder Donald G Ross Corinne E Kellum Deputies raid marijuana grow operation Five sentenced to probation or prison in Common Pleas Court Two local women named to Ohio State Jr. Fair board G’town Woodworker/Woodcarver Day is July 30 Local students benefit from grant Small Business Seminar held at Southern State Local students donate artwork to Ohio Veteran’s Home Four people sentenced in Brown County Common Pleas Court
New ‘B-Fit Program’ at this year’s fair

Written by News Democrat
By Martha Jacob –
Laura Wood from the Brown County 4-H Junior Leaders spoke briefly at a Sept. 15 Brown County Chamber of Commerce meeting held at the Brown County Board of Developmental Disabilities office at the fairgrounds in Georgetown.
Wood talked about an upcoming event to be offered at this year’s Brown County Fair.
“I am a Brown County 4H Junior Leader,” Wood began, “This year I have created something new, called the B-Fit Program. Here’s how it will work, every morning of the fair, at 8 a.m. we will hold a 1-mile walk around the fairgrounds.
“We would like to encourage everyone here at this meeting to walk with us. The walk will begin at Rhonemous Hall and you’re all invited to join us.”
Wood said that if participants walk all six days, from Monday to Saturday,  their name will be entered into a B-Fit drawing where prizes will be awarded. Two grand prize drawings for a Fitbit Alta will take place.
Wood was able to obtain a $500 grant to get her B-Fit Program started this year.
The event will also include a daily mental challenge. Themes for the challenges include:
• “Memory Monday,” bring a picture of your favorite fair memory
• “Thoughtful Tuesday,” bring in your favorite quote on a piece of paper (handwritten or printed)
• “Water Wednesday,” bring in an empty water bottle to promote hydration and recycling
• “Thoughtful Thursday” you will receive two beads, give one to someone you’re thankful for
• “Friend Friday” bring a friend with you to the 2 p.m. check-in
• “Social Saturday,” post about B-Fit on social media, hashtag to #BFit and #Brown CoFit
Wood explained that the event would benefit health, work of some great fair food and encourage comradery.

