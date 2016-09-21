New ‘B-Fit Program’ at this year’s fair

By Martha Jacob –

Laura Wood from the Brown County 4-H Junior Leaders spoke briefly at a Sept. 15 Brown County Chamber of Commerce meeting held at the Brown County Board of Developmental Disabilities office at the fairgrounds in Georgetown.

Wood talked about an upcoming event to be offered at this year’s Brown County Fair.

“I am a Brown County 4H Junior Leader,” Wood began, “This year I have created something new, called the B-Fit Program. Here’s how it will work, every morning of the fair, at 8 a.m. we will hold a 1-mile walk around the fairgrounds.

“We would like to encourage everyone here at this meeting to walk with us. The walk will begin at Rhonemous Hall and you’re all invited to join us.”

Wood said that if participants walk all six days, from Monday to Saturday , their name will be entered into a B-Fit drawing where prizes will be awarded. Two grand prize drawings for a Fitbit Alta will take place.

Wood was able to obtain a $500 grant to get her B-Fit Program started this year.

The event will also include a daily mental challenge. Themes for the challenges include:

• “Memory Monday ,” bring a picture of your favorite fair memory

• “Thoughtful Tuesday ,” bring in your favorite quote on a piece of paper (handwritten or printed)

• “Water Wednesday ,” bring in an empty water bottle to promote hydration and recycling

• “Thoughtful Thursday ” you will receive two beads, give one to someone you’re thankful for

• “Friend Friday ” bring a friend with you to the 2 p.m. check-in

• “Social Saturday ,” post about B-Fit on social media, hashtag to #BFit and #Brown CoFit

Wood explained that the event would benefit health, work of some great fair food and encourage comradery.